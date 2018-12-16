Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—December 16, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Be careful in any new investments. Especially in the areas of real estate or new vehicles. Try to control your expenses and save for the rainy day. You may see some obstacles on your work front and try to be on best of front. The best thing is taking a break and spend time with your family and friends.
Taurus
You will be charged up as you will see success coming your way on both financial and personal front. Make sure you invest wisely to get multiple gains without taking unnecessary risk. Those who are single this is time to pop up question with your partner to take the relationship to next level. Curtail your excitement and expenses but overall a good day to be in.
Gemini
Your mind will be under illusion that you are going to be robbed or something bad can happen. Ignore the fear and focus on your strengths. You should get away on day to day activities and focus on relaxing your mind. Focus on things that you can do and how you can do and come back charged to go for your goals.
Cancer
Be careful with the food you take as you may have chance to suffer from indigestion. Try to avoid romantic proposals with your partner and understand your partner more before forcing the relationship to take to next level. If you are going on short or long journey try avoiding driving or drive only when you are confident and in good shape. Overall be cautious in your activities.
Leo
Your enemies fighting with you will at their loss if they confront you today. Your family will be supportive of you and it is good time to shower them with your love. Go out with your partner on romantic date and see how much more of love you will see in return from your partner.
Virgo
Try to be careful with opposite sex as you may be attracted to them and can end up with romantic liaisons. You may gain some support in buying new vehicle. For those who have invested in stocks or real estate may gain some financial gain. Overall a good day for you.
Libra
Take care of your health as some old ailments can resurface again. You may find some obstacles in your profession and it is better to lie low at your work. Try not to start any new initiative as you may find lot of resistance. Spend your time with your family members and gain their support.
Scorpio
You may find some indigestion problems so try to have proper diet. You may find your mind bit iffy and not in best frame of mind. It is better delay taking any financial or legal decision that can have long term implications. It is best to avoid any risky actions to avoid future embarrassment. Overall a day that needs caution and exercise restraint.
Sagittarius
Start a new initiative and you will see lot of support from your colleagues, peers and superiors. Your family and friend will stand behind you and support you in whatever you do. You should proactively work towards improving your public relationships. Overall a good day for you.
Capricorn
You should be taking best use of today and increase your networking. You may meet some long-lost friend or meet some important person who can change the future of your life. Today you have chance to gain some financial wealth and success. Enjoy some good food and have good party time that may come along the way.
Aquarius
You need to step in to take charge or control of the situation both at work space and at home. People surrounding you have been taking advantage of your leniency. Give a vision and direction to all those who are looking for your leadership. Today is the day of action and do not falter and go in your standard philosophical state of mind.
Pisces
Get away from your laziness and start working hard towards your goal. There may be some misunderstanding with your friends and family and it is time to clear your air. Try to be careful with opposite sex as you may have some problem with loss of prestige.