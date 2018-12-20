Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—December 20, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing.

Take a calm and calculated approach on matters relating to your own future. Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus.

Taurus

You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today. This is the best time you must make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. People will look up to you for direction.

You will feel stronger and confident to take new initiatives. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy.

Gemini

You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs. Your ideas may not find the support you need. You will have tested on your ability and it is not a bad state to be in.

Cancer

You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest and suggestions. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether. Some important decisions you must make today at every cost.

Leo

You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. A young blood gets up with a clever idea, listen them will not cost you lost. You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault

Virgo

You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as new experience and opportunities await you. This is not the time to take matters easy and cool, so be careful.

Libra

A venture shows signs of turning into a cash cow. You will have non-stop chain of events happening entire day. You will feel consumed in activities that by end of the day you will be tired. It is good state to be in. This is an appropriate time to back off and get a view of the day from an unfamiliar perspective

Scorpio

Do not believe everything you hear. It is better to take advice from elders especially your father on some key critical matters. The entire day may see you trying in consolidating your recent activities.

Sagittarius

After a long and tiring day, it may be worthwhile to unwind yourself and spend quality time with your loved ones. Confidence and inner harmony will prevail today. Future party plans are in the making.

Capricorn

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. You will be darling of the masses and try to keep your charm to appropriate use.

Aquarius

A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized. If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, be careful and take a conservative approach before embarking the journey.

Pisces

If you have waited long enough for a romantic or social outing, make sure you fix them up for today. An old ailment disappears, and you feel more comfortable and happier. You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humour is not far behind.