Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—December 24, 2018

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your income will be the focus of all your activities. Try to cut down on your expenses.You may also be in an impatient mood. A bash with friends may lead you to excesses. Your spouse may burden you with additional work today. Confusing attitude from your side could rock the boat.

Taurus

Try to allow space for your loved ones especially your siblings to come to their own decisions.If you can locate the pulse of success, then there is no question that it is going to be yours.

Things may not look promising on the financial front, be careful.

Gemini

Your activities both physical and mental will increase and you may find very little leisure time.An ailment or a lifestyle disease may become serious through sheer neglect.Professional front may become too competitive for you to hold your own, so brace for an adverse phase.

Cancer

Do not keep it to yourself. Share your thoughts with others. It will be difficult for anyone to deceive you, as your intuitions will be active and rewarding also. A negative person may put you off at work, be careful. Falling foul of someone important on the academic front is possible.

Leo

Some businesspersons may find their cash flow become a tickle on the financial front.Do not let matters of the heart make you feel sorry for the predicament you are in. You will be patient and will keep a clear head for practicality.Someone is likely to waste your time on the social front, so play smart.

Virgo

Lady luck is with you today. If you are attached to a person who does not understand your emotional requirements, then look for other ways. There will be some secret dreams or fears, try to share it with someone you care about. Prospects of a better job are set to brighten today.

Libra

You will find a lot of emotional roller coaster rides today and it is best to keep calm and steady today. You will see a lot of events happening and some of them may not be in accordance to your plan and that is the reason for your emotional turbulence. But you are the man who loves challenges and you will come out of this successfully.

Scorpio

Your spiritual front shall be on the focus today. You may take a long journey to in search of spiritual truths. You will find lot of support coming from your father and it may be enjoyable time to ask his advice and help in starting up the new initiative. Your partner may feel insecure and do spend some of your time with your partner.

Sagittarius

You may start major activities today. People in a creative field, in the field of communication and in the business, will have exciting times. Your passion and energy will be noticed by one and all. Your family members and your peers will be supportive of your initiatives.

Capricorn

You may meet some people who will prove to be beneficial for your future progress. Things may not go the way you anticipated but future will soon look much better and harmonious. You may find your lady love confident of you and for those who are looking to get married, it may be appropriate time to propose to your lady love.

Aquarius

Keep yourself cool and do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. There may be a lot of things on your agenda. Try to formulate in your mind an effective way of handling all of them successfully. Do your best and do not get perturbed if some of your ideas are not appreciated.

Pisces

You should bless your stars as it reflects you will have a good day today. You may find people listening to you and seeking your advice. You may be irritated about a loved one’s behaviour and critical of people working on routine activities. Try to relax and cheer up and embrace everyone as they are.