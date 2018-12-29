Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—December 29, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You may end up in successful negotiations and start a new business. You may find new business opportunities. For those who are working, your superiors will be impressed with your efforts. The romantic outing is on cards. Overall a fruitful day is on cards.

Taurus

It is good to allow your partner hog limelight sometimes as the benefits are far-reaching. You will be in a philosophical mood today and will be lost in deep thoughts. People may not understand your current state, especially your near and dear ones. Take a back seat and figure out the critical and notable events and then focus on that to achieve desired results.

Gemini

Your demanding work and patience on your specific task may finally see its successful closure. You may find a new source of income. Chances of having a relaxed and pleasurable outing and dinner with your family is on cards.

Cancer

Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with members of the opposite sex. Your day will be hectic, and you will be found a shortage of time. People will be surprised at your energy level. It is out of good concern and please understand their concerns and give them due respect.

Leo

Party and entertainment are on cards and keep a watch on both diet and your expenses. Be strong and focus on your positivity. Try to be prudent in your expenses as you may need

money soon to start a new initiative. Be focused on your dreams and aim high. You may feel you are being cheated and will try to act on those who you think are obstructing your path.

Virgo-

Impress your partner by taking out on a romantic date. You will focus on areas of wealth creating and will be mentally charged to look for opportunities. Diplomacy will win bigger battles than sheer brute force and why use force when people are already aware of your strengths and avoid confronting you head-on.

Libra

Your strength in diplomacy will shine even better. People will be surprised that your courage and diplomacy are combined, and you will challenge the new order. You will be focused on inner self and need to give priority to external work front. Try to be romantic once a while. Your partner has been yearning for your smiles.

Scorpio

Your energy and directness traits will be under test today. Guidance from your spiritual knowledge gained from your mentors and elders will come in handy today. Just word of caution and avoid risky and dangerous investments or investments that are not having clear information.

Sagittarius

You will receive lot of support from your loved ones and family. You may make important decisions because of the support from your influential partner. Your family members will be concerned at your work rate and may try to disrupt your work to ensure you are rested proper

Capricorn

You may fall in love or find new relationships today. For those in career, will feel that they are on autopilot mode. Relax and give yourself a break. You may be in for romantic liaisons. Travel is on cards and better not be for romantic liaisons. Overall a good day to be in.

Aquarius

Some of the decisions may not be in favour of your loved ones and that is the price you need to pay today. Be generous and allow your partner to dominate you today You will feel your gamble may have paid off. You will have an interesting day and emotionally you will witness a roller coaster ride.

Pisces

The day will be full of challenges and a lot of events will occur simultaneously. You need to keep up the pace and master all events which will be challenging. Focus on them and reassure them that all is fine with you. Those in teaching will find rewarding. Those in management will find it easy to give commands and dominate.