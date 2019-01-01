Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—January 1, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your tendency to lose interest in any of task midway has resulted in not realising your true potential Spend time with your loved ones and try to understand them better as you are taking a break. Go out with your friends or your partner and have some relishing dinner. Be relaxed and rest well today.

Taurus

You are more likely to fall sick and suffer indigestion. Today is time to contemplate. You want to start some initiative and make sure you be part of it till the initiative is completed. Just be careful when investing in risky real estate businesses.

Gemini

Your stubbornness will impede your growth and will stop you from winning over your opponents. You should become more relaxed and accommodating to maximise your returns. You will be optimistic and have a positive outlook today. You may try to win the hearts of the opposite sex.

Cancer

Try to start something new and you may succeed if you put heart and mind to it. Mentally you will be calculating multiple possibilities of making money and emotionally you will be focusing on your loved ones. Overall you will be very active today and very busy.

Leo

You should go out for a drink or spend some nice and romantic outing with your loved ones in the evening to de-stress yourself. You may spend more time with your friends and near and dear ones. You will be tired and lethargic today. You may feel you have done enough hunting and want to take rest and enjoy the fruits of labour.

Virgo

It is time to introspect and reflect on your strengths and set new goals in life. You will be in midst of influential people and will charm your way out It is not a bad state of mind to be in. Just go for a short break and feel re-energized.

Libra

You will be attracting people of opposite sex who will be fascinated with your methodical approach and careful planning qualities. Parties, amusement and interaction at highest circle are in cards for you today.

Scorpio

Your diplomacy will win over your opponents and you will be relaxing in success. Keep open to fresh and new ideas and it may be handy while communicating with influential people today. You will seek answers for various events of life through occult or mystic sciences.

Sagittarius

Success and results will come naturally to you today and you may be in good times. Your loved ones will be supportive and be part of your work. You may win over your opponents and your friends will stand with you. You may be in for a family gathering. Overall a good day for you.

Capricorn

You need to work cautiously and thread carefully on all your major initiatives. Your emotive appeal will gain attention. You will be finding success in both professional and personal field. Be wary of the opposite sex. Time to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Aquarius

You are poised for a great activity and start planning for it from now on. You need to go on a long cruise now is the time. You will centre of attention and you will win over your enemies and friends alike.

Pisces

Take a step back and check if you are not losing the plot. You may be in for a surprise from your younger siblings. People want to follow you today and will look for your direction. You will have good health and overall you will have a good day.