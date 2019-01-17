Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—January 17, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

Don’t deny anyone today, as it can rebind on you. You may be meeting someone important at your workplace. A new business venture or idea will take shape and the only challenge is whether you will have the patience to see it through or will you abandon and run behind other challenges?

Taurus

You will be moody and will search for big money. You may find your luck, not in favour of you. Your strength is your hard work and intellect and not on luck. Focus on your strengths to become successful. You may have a chance to meet someone special today but overall it is a day to lie low.

Gemini

Your seniors will be fully supportive of you and your workplace and will support you in your new initiative. Your elders will be supportive of you and will mediate any misunderstanding on the family front. Be careful with your health especially matter pertaining to neck and shoulders.

Cancer

At professional front, you will get a new responsibility today on your shoulders. You may find the home front environment as good as you are expecting and your family members are fully supportive of you. You should be making some headway in financial matters and be careful while signing some legal documents.

Leo

You should instead focus on taking rest and slow down your activities. Be open to suggestions, as they may contribute much to your current venture the day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. Overall a good day.

Virgo

You will be obsessed with starting some initiative and it is a good space to be in. This will be a busy day and you may miss a social event today. Try to be less self-critical and at the same time be less critical of others. Overall you will find things are going bit tough and you want to keep yourself busy.

Libra

It is a good space to be in as you can take that people are interested to work with you. Be careful when investing in real estates and other monetary instruments. An appreciation you receive today at the social front and it may even be from your opponents.

Scorpio

You may look forward to a chance of romance in the evening. Correct decision to be taken at career front, which will help you forge ahead confidently. At work front, your suggestion will be taken with caution and it is fine and be not upset over it. Just that people around you want to be sure of your capabilities.

Sagittarius

The elders may come in support of you and settle or advise in addressing some long pending matters. You may attend a social gathering and may become the centre of attention. Day travel will be there that will keep you on your toes.

Capricorn

Avoid flirting in the office, as it may affect your professional growth. You will gain more credibility if you begin a social initiative. Try to take decisions based on facts and not on speculation and gut feel.

Aquarius

You should enjoy success if you approach any problem careful and after thorough analysis. This is a good time to indulge in shopping or pamper yourself and to spend time with the people who love and appreciate you the most.

Pisces

You are receptive to beauty and want to be surrounded with harmony, beauty, and kindness but you will find a lot of challenges and sudden events happening. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy today. You need to improve your communication skills so that you can make people understand you in a straightforward way.