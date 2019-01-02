Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—January 2, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

Embrace the day and start some new initiatives. You will see support from all corners of life and this is a great time to ensure all your ideas are implemented. Be grounded today and avoid unnecessary confrontation.

Taurus

Plan to set new goals and new targets. Try to curb your expenses and mend ties with your family members. You have been doing a lot of partying and socialising for the past few days. You will feel good today and find a lot of energy within you. Nothing but success awaits you and your efforts throughout the day.

Gemini

Focus on the bigger picture and ignore the noises surrounding you as they are mere distractions. The line between power and ego is very thin and you must ensure that you do not end up misusing what you have worked hard to achieve. You will be respected for your innovative ideas and “out of box” thinking. Be careful while signing any papers that are pertaining to legal and financial matters.

Cancer

You will be emotionally drained today, and it is good to relax. With more and more power comes added responsibility and this will be draining your energy. You will have a strong urge and boldness to take up any new initiative but take logical decisions sans your own peril.

Leo

Your opponents will also be surprised at your strong-willed outlook today and will be wary of you. If your relationship with a loved one seems like it has been a bit strained then today you may see it start to even out.

Virgo

Your opponents may want to strike you and are looking for an opening. Try to focus and do not allow others to find fault at you. You have the energy to balance professional and personal front but why waste your energy and create trouble on the home front when you have larger goals to achieve. Your strength is in the way you plan, work structurally and follow a clear path. Either way, do not take decisions that are beyond your means.

Libra

But your mind will be on speculation and tuned to substantial risk investments. Use your intuition and weigh the best option. No matter what you will find struggles in both approaches and there is a risk in either route. Your loved ones will be insecure of you as you have been partying a lot lately.

Scorpio

People in love remain happy throughout the day with romance in the air. Family matters draw your attention asking for being granted a priority status while work maintains a low profile. You will be leading some special task and everyone surrounding you will look at you for direction.

Sagittarius

You will find abundance energy and all your tiredness will vanish with added responsibility. There may generally be peace in your home, but that peace may be a bit fragile if you let your temper get out of hand. Treat everyone with respect today and you will get the same in return.

Capricorn

You will find a lot of support from elders and it will be nice to take advise from them on your professional and investment matters. You will find calming effect today due to the support from all fronts. Express your romantic feelings openly to your partner as it's a favourable day for romance.

Aquarius

The day does seem to be your best one, pull up your socks and focus to capitalise on it fully. You will be busy with so many initiatives that you will soon get burnt out. Try to limit your initiatives and focus on key objectives that you like to achieve.

Pisces

You may meet some interesting and important social or professional contact that can benefit in long run. Make the best use of the opportunity if it happens. Your wit, relaxed nature and calm personality will attract people towards you. Use to your advantage. You may find yourself participating in many activities with your loved ones.