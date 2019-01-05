Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—January 5, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will exude confidence and people will look for you. You will be attracting people of opposite sex. You will be in for a short travel and so be ready and keep your travel bag ready. Your siblings will look for your advice and seek your direction. Give your siblings your full support in their initiatives.

Taurus

You may feel tired and lethargic and look for some advice. Your parents are your guiding force and it is good to seek their direction. You may be philosophical frame of mind and may look for answers from higher source. Good to pray and meditate.

Gemini

You will feel tired, lethargic and disinterested in many activities. It is good time to take a break, pack the bags and go on a travel. Good to unwind yourself so that you can start something new and fresh.

Cancer

You will start a new initiative and those in work will take some responsible initiative. Your partner will be unhappy with you as you will be attracting people of opposite sex and the partner will feel threatened. Take your partner for an outing. Your family and friends will be supportive of you.

Leo

Party and amusement are on cards. You may go out on interesting outing with some important and influential person. Your partner will be impressed with your qualities and will become even supportive of your initiatives.

Virgo

Get ready for some surprises. You will find events happening at very fast pace that you may find you are not in control. Slow down the pace of the events by taking a break. It is good to go out for a dinner with your near and dear ones.

Libra

You may tend to be in philosophical frame of mind. It is good to reflect and seek answers from Higher Self. Spend time with your parents and give them due respect that they deserve. Overall a good day to introspect about yourself.

Scorpio

You will be methodical in your preparedness and you will forge new relationship and partnership to succeed. Your approach will be appreciated by your friends and foes alike. Your partner may be unsure of your motive. Take your partner in confidence so that you focus better on your task.

Sagittarius

Your sign indicates that you may discard your reserve and be candid about your true feelings. You may have chance to meet influential people. It is for you to judge the right opportunity. However, it is never advisable to be sudden and strong in your accusation.

Capricorn

People may think you are greedy and stingy. This perception does not affect you. You are aware of your own financial situation and it is good to curtain and rein in spending sometimes. Do not fall for your charitable and social lifestyle and perception of the world. You are in a good and fortunate time frame.

Aquarius

Your persistence focus to any task will become a liability today. It will be perceived as stubbornness today. Relax and lie low today. You have abundance patience and use to your advantage today. Try to avoid speculation in matters relating to shares or real estate investments.

Pisces

Be careful in your investments and invest only if you have done proper due diligence. Be away from investments in shares, stocks and risky financial investments. Real estate may be a sound investment but be cautious and cross check every finer detail before signing any papers