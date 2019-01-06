Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—January 6, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will be focusing on religion or spiritual matters and may even be involved in communicating or seeking higher knowledge. You will seek advice of your father and he will be your guiding force today. Overall a day to understand your purpose of life and make best use of it.

Taurus

You will be rewarded for your hard work and you will gain position of strength and leadership in your professional life. You will give new responsibility and people working for you will look for your leadership. You better focus and be ready for the task ahead

Gemini

You may be able to pitch your intellectual discussion to an influential person who may see worth potential in your innovative ideas. Be specific and objective in your expectations. Try to be optimistic and develop and give a clarity to your new idea. Your finances are still in decent shape.

Cancer

Do save some money for rainy day. You will find your relationship with your loved ones in very interesting phase and you will be searching for new sparks. It is just a phase and just chill and relax. Your loved ones are your source of inspiration and you take control of emotions which will be on roller coaster state.

Leo

You will be seeking opportunities in multiple front and you will be surprised that you will be able to achieve success in most of these fronts. You are busy entire day and will be excited that many of your ideas are taking shape. Your love life will be in interesting phase. Give some time and attention to it.

Virgo

Sign only after proper consultation on all legal and financial documents today. You will have challenges in managing your finances. Your loved ones will be supportive of you and you will have a good personal life.

Libra

Your careful planning and discipline in work related matters will give a boost in your career at your work place. People will look up to you and seek your advice on professional related matters. Try to maximise or built good will out of these favours for future. You may be facing new challenges and embrace it fully.

Scorpio

Be balanced in your professional and personal life and address issues and opportunities in logical and structured manner. Your creative space may be put to test and express yourself freely and you will be surprised for the rewards waiting for you. You phase on love life will be exciting.

Sagittarius

You will find that you are caught with so many activities that you miss to see the bigger picture. At the end of the day you will feel tired and just want to stop all activities as you will find the efforts you put are not giving rewards. You will find solace through your children and family. Force yourself to divert attention to spend time your loved ones which will help you relax on professional front.

Capricorn

You will busy involved in some creative activity and indulge in some romantic liaisons. Your work is your priority and try to focus on your work. If you are in relationship, then you take care of your loved ones and entertain with some romantic outing. Go for a short trip to make yourself feel special.

Aquarius

You may find it tough to handle your loved ones and may not be able to explain your current financial situation. Do not take hasty decision with matters relating to finance and investments. Take a calm and calculated approach. You will find some exciting opportunity knocking your door step.

Pisces

Try careful in investing further in your business today. You need to take calculated risk and take proper due diligence before investing further. Your near and dear ones will seek your attention and will feel you need to spend more of your time on work related matters. Try to do a balance act though you may find tough today to do the same.