Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—January 7, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

You enjoy supporting your family and usually have a great deal of fun when involved with a group type of interaction. Some technical method or style of working may come to the attention that keeps you thinking about continuing education. Your confidence is high, and you can accomplish anything that is before you.

Taurus

You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humour is not far behind. Future party plans are in the making. A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized.

Gemini

Now is the time to make that outward push to increase your income. It will be hard for you to do wrong, as all the cycles are working in your favour today. This is also a time when you may marry or take on a new role in the community or with other people.

Cancer

This is the best time you will have to make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. You will be in demand today and recognition is inevitable. You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs.

Leo

This is a time during which things will come to you easily. Friends and social life are in order--an easy and untroubled life can be enjoyed. There is new energy available for professional endeavours today.

Virgo

It may become difficult for you to forgive people who side with your sworn enemies but don’t take things to extremes. You may not prove to be of much help to someone who is banking on you. Getting nostalgic with someone close is possible today.

Libra

This is a time of good fortune when things open in a very natural way. New people in your life and new circumstances make it very easy to see which path the path for you is. Opportunities flourish, and you may find yourself wanting and able to do almost everything.

Scorpio

You may be teaching young people today, you teach proper health practices and etiquette. Don't be too quick to sign a money agreement. You will want to enjoy yourself with friends or family later this evening.

Sagittarius

This is the best day; there is more ambition in you than there has been of late. You may find yourself plotting a path to the most beneficial and profitable business plan today. At home this evening, you may be more passive, taking some time to rebuild your energies.

Capricorn

Working overtime is the theme of this day. The easy way out may not be beneficial to your health or well-being. There are challenges this morning and you will want to weigh alternatives with care.

Aquarius

Your organizational abilities and sense of responsibility will be what guides you and proves successful. Your career could assume a more solid structure today. A time of good fortune opens for you. You may find yourself wanting and able to do almost everything.

Pisces

Circumstances should work together to help bring out your principles, this is a good time to protect yourself. Further education is in consideration and you make a plan toward just what you will need. Tonight, you might allow a young person to take the lead or to have the last word.