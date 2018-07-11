हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 11, 2018
Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. 

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.  

Aries

Be careful, cautious, deliberate and consult the people you trust before making major decisions in matters relating to profession, finance and others. Confidence is the key and your motherly nature should keep you going strong. Meditate and focus on greater things that is coming in your way.

Taurus

You need to double your efforts and work harder to get out of any trouble coming your way. Your amazing, positive energy should protect you from most problems. You need to be less brash and more diplomatic which is unlike you to get along with people who don’t seem to be willing to cooperate.

Gemini

Things move favourable on both the professional and academic fronts. Today you are blessed on romantic front and charm your way. Take advantage of the good luck and try to maximise success and reap benefits.

Cancer

Medicate deeply today. Thank the Supreme Being for all the things bestowed to you. You are self-made and optimist person. Face challenges with smile and optimism. Take things in your stride today

Leo

You are smiling on your love life and bask in the romance while it last. Make friends with everyone including opponents though be guarded to get your things done.Take time to relax and enjoy the good things.

Virgo

You will win honours and luck today and be grounded and not carried away with success. Be adaptable and try to be romantic and not structured and disciplined with your loved ones. Make sure that your people get a chance to see you say yes to a plan you had once said no to. It means a lot.

Libra

It may not be prudent today to take an important action without consulting others. Chill and spend time with family and loved ones. They need your attention at least once a while

Scorpio

Emotions will be running high. Chill and swim like a fish through the depth of ocean. You will see the Ocean is vast and beautiful.  There are still many unchartered regions that needs to be explored. Minor hurdles should not impede your journey. Take a break if needed to gain your energy.

Sagittarius

You feel you are top of the world today. You will be having all the luck in charming your loved ones and time for romance. Challenge yourself on all the opportunities thrown at you. Don’t go overboard and be grounded.

Capricorn

There is so much happening on all fronts that you may forgot to thank almighty. Meditate, take a break and thank for all the good things given to you. Success breeds success and overconfidence. Be grounded.

Aquarius

There is a possibility that you may contemplate starting a business-related thing. Today you will have an eye for beautiful and outlandish things. Exercise patience on the academic front to get what you want. You may be packing your bags for a short trip.

Pisces

Today is the day you use your diplomacy to win over friends and loved ones. Today is the day you should use your intellect and wit to avoid conflicts in your profession. Today is the day you should use your judgement and carefully plan any new deals.

