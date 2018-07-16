हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Today's Horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 16, 2018

Know how your day will proceed today!

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

Aries

People will look up to you and seek your advice on professional related matters. Try to maximise or built goodwill out of these favours for future. You may be facing new challenges and embrace it fully. You will be focusing on religion or spiritual matters and may even be involved in communicating or seeking higher knowledge.

Taurus

Your careful planning and discipline in work related matters will give a boost in your career at your work place. You will be rewarded for your arduous work and you will gain position of strength and leadership in your professional life.

Gemini

Your creative space may be put to test and express yourself freely and you will be surprised for the rewards waiting for you. You phase on love life will be exciting. You may be able to pitch your intellectual discussion to an influential person who may see worth potential in your innovative ideas

Cancer

You will feel tired and just want to stop all activities as you will find the efforts you put are not giving rewards. You will find solace through your children and family. Force yourself to divert attention to spend time your loved ones which will help you relax on professional front. . Do save some money for rainy day. You will find your relationship with your loved ones in very interesting phase and you will be searching for new sparks

Leo

Do not take hasty decision with matters relating to finance and investments. Take a calm and calculated approach. You will find some exciting opportunity knocking your door step. You will be seeking opportunities in multiple front and you will be surprised that you will be able to achieve success in most of these fronts.

Virgo

Your near and dear ones will seek your attention and will feel you need to spend more of your time on work related matters. Try to do a balance act though you may find tough today to do the same. Sign only after proper consultation on all legal and financial documents today.

Libra 

You will give new responsibility and people working for you will look for your leadership. You better focus and be ready for the task ahead You will seek advice of your father and he will be your guiding force today. Overall a day to understand your purpose of life and make best use of it.

Scorpio

Be specific and objective in your expectations. Try to be optimistic and develop and give a clarity to your new idea. Your finances are still in decent shape. Be balanced in your professional and personal life and address issues and opportunities in logical and structured manner.

Sagittarius

It is just a phase and just chill and relax. Your loved ones are your source of inspiration and you take control of emotions which will be on roller coaster state. At the end of the day you will find that you are caught with so many activities that you miss to see the bigger picture.

Capricorn

You will busy involved in some creative activity and indulge in some romantic liaisons. Your work is your priority and try to focus on your work. If you are in relationship, then you take care of your loved ones and entertain with some romantic outing. Go for a short trip to make yourself feel special.

Aquarius

You are busy entire day and will be excited that many of your ideas are taking shape. Your love life will be in interesting phase. Give some time and attention to it. You may find it tough to handle your loved ones and may not be able to explain your current financial situation.

Pisces

You will have challenges in managing your finances. Your loved ones will be supportive of you and you will have a good personal life. Try careful in investing further in your business today. You need to take calculated risk and take proper due diligence before investing further.

 

 

