हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Today's Horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 17, 2018

Know how your day will proceed!

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 17, 2018
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

Aries

If you are single, you may meet with some potential singles today. But your shyness may hinder your chances in your love life. You may start strategizing and saving money from now itself.  You really need to save for a better future

Taurus
You would manage time to listen to all family issues and go deep down to solve them. If you had experienced a tough phase it will bring you a bundle a new opportunities and projects today. Your emotional bond is at utmost priority for your romantic life today. You have a healthy love life, and this will show in your routine. 

Gemini

An appropriate time for your finance may start soon. Today you must control your partner's emotion more than yours. Take care of your finance. There is a possibility of too much of money flow on legal issues. Think before you spend

Cancer
You will gain a new position and new status. Overall a good day to be in. The day will be wakened up to fill your life with surprises and you will feel lucky today. Try to maintain a good attitude as you will be meeting people of influence who will support you in your business or career for those who are in service. 

Leo
You need to look after the administrative side of your business with extra care today. If you are into a long-distance relationship, the day will bring some good for you today. You need to save money for your future; there is a huge spending waiting for you. 

Virgo 

You would get a little philosophical and would start feeling that your life is only meant for another people's benefit. Your selflessness will help many people and lead them towards positivity. Always go by your instinct and not by your brain.

Libra

There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships, but you will successfully maintain a balance between your existing relationship and former ones. Your children will be your source of concern. 

Scorpio
Those having their own business will have a huge chance of getting the new order. You may start a new initiative or new venture today. Your partner will be supportive of you today. You may go for a party or get together and enjoy it to the fullest. You may need to invest your diplomacy in all your business ventures to get success.

Sagittarius

Your creative self will start paying off. You will be full of ideas and most of it will take you to greater heights. Make sure you manage them all properly else they would all be wasted.  Make sure you start gathering energy from as you will be required to work double at the beginning of a new business.

Capricorn

The day will take you to a height of success and your willpower will drive you to directions of achievement. You will be attracting people of the opposite sex and some of your priorities will be in doing a lot of balancing act. You will understand the necessity of teamwork today. 

Aquarius

Your best asset for the day is your practicality. This will help you to motivate for savings. If you are planning to tie the knot, you can get the ideal time for the same today. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships.

Pisces

Don't get baffled and lost in the tyrannies. Use your determination and this will take you top of the chart. You will see a lot of sudden events that will test your patience and diplomacy skills.
Don't get too emotional, you have a habit of losing control over yourself when it comes to love and romance.

Tags:
Today's HoroscopeDaily Predictionsastrologyzodiac signsAstro Predictionsdaily horoscopeSundeep Kochar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close