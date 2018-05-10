Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 10, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Capricons are advised to be careful on their health front.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

Your special ones need attention as they may need your shoulder to pour out their emotions. Keep calm and be considerate to your loved ones. Your ego and self-esteem will swell as you see the tension flowing away from your special person’s mind.

Taurus

Your party activities will drive your excitement and you will feel recognised. Your closed ones will be your advisors and take them on positively. There may be a lot of activity in your love life. Career and ambition may be taken care of tomorrow. After all, home is where your shelter, solace and rest lie. Do not feel guilty.

Gemini

Your spouse may seek more attention from you today. You need to be cool and calm as you may feel you are being tied down by your spouse. Be cool and approach in calm manner. Your spouse deserves all the attention and time from you.

Cancer

You will think out of the box today. You may experience mentally with some connection with super natural. Be grounded and calm. You are an optimist person and opportunities keep knocking your door step.

Leo

You will focus on your income and cut your expenses. You have strong and stead focus and specified goals. You may find you are caught in exciting task and may feel of being a workaholic. Your focus will be more on execution than on strategic policy.

Virgo

Your duties must be performed on time. An overall relaxed mode of performance will be beneficial for you. Be careful of your optimistic and frivolous spirit, which makes you fly high in the sky and fall equally hard on the ground. You must exercise extra care where your relationships are concerned.

Libra

If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you. Ideas flow and you express your thoughts well. There is much activity; you move rapidly from one thing to another and a hectic, somewhat stressful pace is likely. Many errands, phone calls, letters which require a response, and other "busywork" is on the agenda today.

Scorpio

You should be to express your feelings boldly and conformably. You should have lot of feelings for your partner and see that your partner reciprocates that feeling today. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now.

Sagittarius

An interest in psychology or other peoples' secrets comes to the fore. You enjoy spy stores, mystery, and supernatural stories. You are serious and disinclined to frivolous or inconsequential activity. It's a time best spent working alone, structuring and organizing your life in some way, and focusing on whatever task that you really need to do.

Capricorn

You have lot of energy to start new initiative or task and that energy will rub shoulders on every one surrounding you. Your energy will also inspire your opponents and they will also be impressed with you. You better be careful on your health front and over all a good day to be in.

Aquarius

You have an opportunity today to see what keeps you from being really close to others - perhaps a forgotten hurt or hidden resentment. You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision or come to an agreement, negotiate, exchange your views with others. Your spiritual nature and parental support will help you a lot today.

Pisces

You will need to be strong and also be gentle in your approach to show your balance side. Your friends and family will see your liking and love towards them and will be deeply more connected with you. Your lady love will pleasantly happy to find your soft side. Over all everyone will see your emotive side of you and feel nice about you.