Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — May 11, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

Try to curb your speculative instincts and ensure you do not invest in risky ventures. Today you will feel like investing in entertainment and luxury goods related business. Your children will give you joy. Take them for an outing and spend some quality time with them.

Taurus

Your opponents will easily know what ever you are planning. Even then your opponents cannot win over you and this will make your opponents respect your ability. Make effective use of this time and win them over for greater good in long run. Your partner may not in best of spirits and try to cheer them up.

Gemini

You will be centre of attention and want to go around creating waves. You feel like having abundant energy and want to conquer the world. People of opposite sex can see and feel your oozing sex appeal and will be smitten by your limitless energy. You will see you can do multiple things and it is good to curb your enthusiasm and work in calm manner.

Cancer

You will be moody and peevish and added to it you will be witnessing lot of events that will hard to manage or plan. It is always good to be busy then do nothing. However, for those who want to get away from hustle and bustle, it is good to take a break and lie low. Spend time with your loved ones or with some long-lost friend and get back to rhythm that will support your pace and liking.

Leo

You may start yourself a school of higher order or spirituality or your mind will pursue towards the path of spiritual matters. You may travel far and wide to learn and unravel mysteries of life. Your father and teacher may be a guiding force but you may not be inclined to go the traditional way. Interesting state of mind you are in.

Virgo

You have planned for long and finally you will be meeting some people of power who can support your ideas. You will feel satisfied that your idea is getting acknowledged. Keep open to fresh and new ideas. You may be center of attention in the party or gathering you attend today.

Libra

You should start planning for major initiative soon. Your diplomacy and tact of handling serious matters will attract people of power and they may give you an important task or forge relationship. It is time to fall on your knees and propose to your lady love. For those who are other desires look for ways to fulfil them as you are in good shape.

Scorpio

Today you will be spending time with your family and friends. For those in love, your partner will be supportive of you and you will find yourself in positive frame of mind. However, please be careful on matters relating to legal and financial transactions. Avoid risky investments and be careful on all legal transaction matters.

Sagittarius

You may want to ensure your siblings are in good state and frame of mind and you will be surprised to see that your siblings are fully supportive of you. You will be planning for a short trip either for work-related or a family get together. Your lady love is waiting for you and it is surprising that you have been neglecting your lady love for a while. Go and spend time with your partner.

Capricorn

Just be normal and try to relax. Try to be grounded and do not overstretch yourself. Be prudent with your investments. Not every day will be a field day. Just take calculated approach in any new investments or ventures. Your family members need your time.

Aquarius

Today you will assume full control of your activities. People surrounding you will look for your direction. Success and results will come naturally today to you and you should take this opportunity to start a new initiative.

Pisces

Your opponents are wary of you and will respect your ability. Your family members will be supportive of you. Use this day for good use. You may achieve some financial success if you plan correctly.