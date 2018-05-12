Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — May 12, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Even in expressing emotions you will show artistry today. People will find you moody but also will find you as a one who has lot of passion and are creatively expressive in what ever you do. Go for a concert or indulge in some creative activity to keep yourself charged up.

Taurus

You will focus on your children today. You will try to indulge in speculative business and that may be good thing provided you know your limits. People will know your intent clearly today and hence avoid any activity that requires your poker skill sets.

Gemini

Your opponents will be confused and also surprised at your preparedness and more important they will not understand your ability to cover all your bases from all directions. Ensure your health is on good state. Today you should ensure you spend time with your partner and keep your partner in good books.

Cancer

You will feel you are centre of attention and will be emotionally charged up. You want to win the hearts and mind of people and today is the day. You may like to emotional with many people of opposite sex and this is something that you need to control yourself. Try to start some social activity related to children or old people needs.

Leo

Today you have to control your partner's emotion more than yours. Take care of your finance. There is a possibility of too much of money flow on legal issues. Think before your spend. You may start strategizing and saving money from now itself.

Virgo

You would manage time to listen to all family issues and go deep down to solve them. You would get a little philosophical and would start feeling that your life is only meant for other people's benefit. Your selflessness will help many people and lead them towards positivity.

Libra

Those having their own business will have huge chance of getting new order. Advices over money will come from close friends and relatives. You would be empathic towards close friends and family today. Your concern towards them will protect them from all evils.

Scorpio

Always go by your instinct and not by your brain. If you had experienced a tough phase it will bring you a bundle a new opportunities and projects today. If you are single, you may meet with some potential singles today. But your shyness may hinder your chances in your love life.

Sagittarius

Your emotional bond is at utmost priority for your romantic life today. You have a healthy love life and this will show in your routine. You really need to save for a better future. Good time for your finance may start soon.

Capricorn

You need to look after the administrative side of your business with extra care today. If you are into a long distance relationship, the day will bring some good for you today. You need to save money for your future; there is a huge spending waiting for you.

Aquarius

Make sure you start gathering energy from as you will be required to work double in the beginning of new business. Your creative self will start paying off. You will be full of ideas and most of it will take you to greater heights. Make sure you manage them all properly else they would all be wasted.

Pisces

Your best asset for the day is your practicality. This will help you to motivate for savings. If you are planning to tie the knot, you can get the ideal time for the same today. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships.