Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — May 13, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will succeed in your goals today and be victorious over your opponents. Your partner will be supportive of you. Overall you have good mental peace. Enjoy it while it last and be grounded.

Taurus

You will enjoy a favourable day; there will be ample scope to address your potential. You will win the trust of opposite sex and use the advantage in a constructive manner. Get ready and pack your luggage as you may end up in pleasure trip. It is good time to buy a new vehicle.

Gemini

Your partner or associate may suddenly take a wrong turn and create confusions, be careful. Keep a low profile. Good time to relax and analyse your next steps. You may witness sudden changes in your profession and personal front. Take it as it comes and treat all problems as challenges to overcome.

Cancer

You may feel that the stars are not helpful and you are not able to realise your potential and communicate with success with the world at large. Meditate and be calm and do not become an emotional wreck. Good days are soon to come

Leo

You will appear optimistic and amiable to all around you. There will be a happy feeling all through the day. Destiny is with you and there will be a peculiar sense of optimism within you.

Virgo

You will have ample scope to address your potential and will emerge as a clear-headed individual. You have a chance to meet some influential people today. Make the best use of it to advance your career on the professional front and also improve your lifestyle on your personal front. Good time to propose to your loved ones.

Libra

You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing. The entire day may see you making an effort in consolidating your recent activities. You will feel insecure and emotionally drained today. Just take it easy as such emotions are temporary.

Scorpio

You will enjoy good physical stamina. New friends and team activities are well favoured. Matters related to your personal life will have a sense of urgency attached to them. Family members may demand too much and you may have to maintain a good balance in this sphere for the sake of peace and harmony.

Sagittarius

There are a few cautions for you. Do not be overconfident or over critical about any matter. You should maintain routine and keep your eyes and ears open and attentive. If thoughts revolve around changes do not try and fan them right now, give some time.

Capricorn

Life will flow easily but not without obstacles, so have patience. Come to your own strategy now as you will surely be helped by the stars. Your time frame is favourable where relationships are concerned. So, you must try to set right what has gone sour in the recent past.

Aquarius

You will feel quite energetic and in active pursuit in two areas of your life. Primarily, profession and money and secondarily, occult and spiritualism. There will be a new glow in all matters concerning your progress in life.

Pisces

Things that frightened you in the past will cease to do so any more. You will enjoy the confidence and an amiable atmosphere will boost your activities. Your actions and interactions both at work front and home will be productive.