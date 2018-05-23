Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 23, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You should focus on some creative arts or fields that express some imagination. There will lot of people who will be able to support you if your creative idea makes business sense. Use it wisely and make best of it. Try to get serious with your romance and make it official your relationship.

Taurus

You will find your mind turbulent and your heart emotional roller coaster. It is not a bad state to be in as long as you are not getting yourself tangled in legal and financial troubles. It is time to find who your loyal friends and foes are.

Gemini

Today you will have abundant energy and have lot of passion filled with emotions. It will be interesting that you will also try to use your wit to win over enemies. However, please be careful and maintain calm as you may hurt people with your sharp tongue. Overall a great day.

Cancer

You will be busy with matters relating to financial dealings and will try your luck with bigger stakes. Try to control your urges in trying to invest in risky investments. You may need to spend time with your loved ones and partner as they really need some of your time. They may be feeling moody and good time to cheer them up with some romantic outing.

Leo

You are already a bold person and today you will find your level of courage is much higher. Use the current state of mind for better purpose and greater good. It is not every day you will find confident to win over any situation. For those who have thoughts of proposing to your partner, today is a day to over your come fear and take the plunge.

Virgo

You will feel emotionally dull in your social life and want to take a break from the social life and parties. It is good to take a break and go to some beach and enjoy the natural creation. You may want your partner critical of all your actions and take it positively as it is for your own good.

Libra

For those who are in speculative trade, it is will be interesting day as you will feel lot of lady luck smiling on your side. However, the feeling is not a confirmation and speculative investments and business are always a risky component. Careful planning and proper due diligence in all business investments are first steps towards successful business investments.

Scorpio

Your opponents will be wary of you today. You will find many of you will work for you and make the best use of it. Take care of your health and be wary of it.

You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision or come to an agreement, negotiate, exchange your views with others.

Sagittarius

You will see that you are busy planning for the new initiative and the process you will be attracting lot of people. Your partner will feel insecure as you will be attracting lot of people from opposite sex. You try to focus on your partner than stray. Travel is on cards.

Capricorn

You will face a lot of sudden events happening today that you will find many things beyond your understanding. Just take it as it comes and keep working at each challenge one at a time. Your family members may find you too busy and not be giving them due attention. This is not the time to flare up and create more troubles. Just relax and calm your nerves. To lie low is best option.

Aquarius

You feel like to seeking answers on spirituality and focus your energy in philosophical matters. It is a good state to be in as you may want to start some philosophical related initiatives. Guidance will come from all fronts and your teachers will come to your advice when needed.

Pisces

You may gain some new position or responsibility at your workplace. You will feel like you are the chairman of the company and will give lot of directions and surprising thing is many of them will follow your directives. Your family will be supportive of you. Overall a good day for you.