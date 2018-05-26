Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 26, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gethe mini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Virgos are in a good and fortunate time frame.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

Spend time with your family and loved ones. It is good to take a break if you are feeling that there are too many obstacles in your way. Meditate and relax are the best medicine. Introspection once a while will give clarity in thoughts.

Taurus

Your loved ones and your kids may be a source of joy today. Give some time to them and try to understand them sometimes. Short travel may be on cards. Invest wisely if you are planning to invest in any new ventures. Why force to find love when your charm and personality will attract opposite sex naturally to you.

Gemini

Take bold actions today as even your opponents will accept your views. Success for those who have been working hard is in cards. Family and loved ones will be more accommodating and comforting. Get time to thank Almighty and meditate

Cancer

Your confidence will soar high today as today most of your activities will be fruitful. For in romance bask in the joy of love. Your belief in yourself is your strength. Take a leap in your professional and corporate world. Spend quality time with your friends and family and cherish them.

Leo

Invest wisely. Do not speculate as it is not your natural strength. Use your tact and intellect to win over your enemies and friends alike. Plan for greater things and ignore smaller hurdles that will be coming along the way today. Just go with the flow.

Virgo

People may call you misers today, do not let it matter. There are times when expenses are curtailed or stopped just to take stock of the situation. You are in a good and fortunate time frame. Most of the emotional confusions will clear up and show the road ahead.

Libra

The day is favourable in terms of relationships and overall prosperity. You will gain mileage at your job front with your persistent efforts and creative output. Your steadfastness in the past will reap the benefits now. So, cheer up and be happy.

Scorpio

Sexual pleasures, romance and comforts come naturally today to you. Focus on your loved and dear ones. There is an opportunity in some financial gains. Think how to maximise the opportunity. Success is on the way. Instead of daydreaming start putting activities in action to enjoy rewards.

Sagittarius

Focus on new ventures and new partnerships. Strengthen existing partnership and business relationship. You have an eye for beautiful things and are imaginative and creative. Focus on the building. Hurdles come and goes. Your mental balance and confidence are more important to tackle bigger problems. You may be packing your bags for a short trip.

Capricorn

Asset creation or buying or selling is not favourable today. If you can bring yourself to listen to the advice of your family members or friends, things may start looking up. Keep your focus on your finances and you will soon find, where there is a will there is a way.

Aquarius

Chance to meet influential people today. Use to your advantage. Opportunities to create wealth is on cards. Figure the opportunities and focus your energy on making money. Be loyal to your partner and not get distracted to opposite sex.

Pisces

Your imagination will take proper shape and you will earn respect and success today. March on and success is just around the corner. Loved ones will be more considerate and caring. You will enjoy mental bliss. Go and take up challenges as you are on path to success.