Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—November 16, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Today your creativity and inner talent will express itself and allow it to free flow. There are many matters that need deeper introspection and ensure you are relaxed and calm in matters pertaining to heart and career. Today is not a day to show your racing skills and it is best if you are taking a public transport. Overall you will be busy fixing things today.
Taurus
You want to spend your time with your family, but you will be busy with your work that things may not materialise. Try to remain focus on your work front as you are about to achieve something big. Your health may take a strain due to your work front and it is best to find some sort of relaxation techniques. Time for innovation and best to find some new activity to explore your hidden talent.
Gemini
Try to limit your speculation especially in matters relating to finance and invest only in safe and conservative investments. Today is not the day to fly and take bigger risk. On your romance front, try to build more relationship before taking the plunge of settling down or proposing. For those with children, it may be a day of surprises. Overall a good and interesting day awaits you
Cancer
Get ready for domination and headlines. You will take centre stage in both your work and personal lives. Your family, friends, colleagues and peers will like, you to lead and you will receive all round support if you play your cards well. Try to start a new initiative that is beneficial to people or closer to welfare of near extinct species.
Leo
Your new ideas and energy will rub shoulders with your colleagues and you will be an inspiration on the work front but on your family side people may be worried about your restlessness and excessive work load. Try to balance your life. It is good time to give some thoughts on next course of action.
Virgo
You will be full of love to offer to others all through the day. You will be very protective about your partner People from the technology field will have a very good time today. Try to put some halt to secondary expenses Your enterprise and accounts will be right in place.
Libra
You will enjoy a smooth financial life, even though may miss some enlistments. When it comes to official papers, you must be very careful today. Your personal life will be blissful today Don't get baffled by hurdles and choose wisely the way that suits you the best to overcome challenges.
Scorpio
Finances will have a moderate flow all through the day. Multiple avenues will open for There will be tremendous ups and downs in your relationship. Try to control your inner self to avoid mood swings. You may meet someone influential in your field of work.
Sagittarius
You may find yourself in complex situation today, but do not lose your patience. Try not to invest in some risky stocks and assets. Be calm and grounded. It is probably good time to take a break.
Capricorn
It's always better to save some money for future crisis even if you don't face them. The optimism in you will rise and you will realize that achieving your dreams isn't that difficult. Love will inspire you to become creative especially for those who are in writing or painting job.
Aquarius
Professional life would boom and will bring new projects at your door step. You can also look forward to new environment and celebrations. You may be migrating to new place or there would be remarkable change in the current location.
Pisces
Despite having a busy professional life, you will have enough time to indulge in creativity. If you are into a relationship, then you may have to indulge in frequent dialogues and discussions with your partner. If you are planning to tie the knot, the day will be favourable for you.