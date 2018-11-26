Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—November 26, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

People including your family members and loved ones will understand your intent and will be supportive of you. You will find that yourself been attractive to opposite sex. You will start feeling confident and will start try to indulge in romantic liaisons. It is better to focus on your task that has been delayed for a while.

Taurus

Your enemies and opponents will now realise that your focus is more towards spiritual matters and will try to grab power or trouble from you. You will find lot of events that will happen simultaneously and hard to manage all activities. Use your wit, intellect and diplomacy and take one step at a time to address all issues.

Gemini

You will feel you need some change in your approach after continual days of hard work. Your mind will try to find reasons and will push to seek answers with matters relating to Supreme being and purpose of life. It is a good space to be in through your energy will still be focusing materialistic pursuits.

Cancer

You will be rewarded and recognized for your hard work and your leadership skills with new task or role within your work place. Your family members will be supportive of you and you will find yourself in good mood. It is much better frame of mind then living in emotional turbulence that you have witnessed for the past few days.

Leo

Your party nature and your leadership skills will surely get noticed among elites and it is time to make your move. You will become darling to people in power and may even get chance to share some of their roles and responsibilities. It is time to strike gold and not waste your energy in pursing person of opposite sex and indulge in pleasures.

Virgo

Your methodical approach and careful planning may not bring you reward as you will find yourself addressing many issues at one go. People may abandon you thinking you are not sincere towards them. Just stick to your strengths and allow the time to pass as it will just last for a day or two.

Libra

You will need to start some new work or look for new activity as you will find new energy and enthusiasm and feel fresh. It is time where you will find your partner will be supportive of you. You can ask or pour your heart out and gain your partner trust. Take a trip somewhere with your partner and seek for long term commitment and you will be surprised for the response you will receive. Overall a great day to be in.

Scorpio

Your family is important, and you should spend time with them. You will be surprised that your family members hid lot of things from you to give you space and support to all the initiatives you have working on. It is time you give some of your time to your family. It is also good as it will avoid you from focusing on risky investment which may not work in favour if you invest today.

Sagittarius

You want to keep your siblings in check and ensure they are not going astray but then try not to impose on them as they are having their own views on their life. Your partner wants some time of yours and good to take your partner on a date or romantic outing.

Capricorn

Just relax and take a break from your work if possible. You have been working far too long and need some time for yourself to reflect on setting new goals. Your emotions will be stirred up and try to control your emotions by focusing on meditation or yoga and other spiritual activities.

Aquarius

You may find urge to gamble and speculate and will try to even speculate in your philosophical pursuits. You will find some semblance when you look at the future generations and it is time to focus on matters relating to future generations. Start a green campaign which will also boost your standing among people.

Pisces

Your opponents want to strike and defeat you and find it tough to deal with you so much they are in awe with you. You will find your health not in best of state and it is good to pay a visit to your family doctor for a regular check-up. For those in love it is good to express your love and get ready for committing yourself with your partner.