Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—November 28, 2018

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Minor ailments might take a toll on your health as you are stressed. You would feel more spiritual now. You shall be sensitive to others. You shall use your latent energies to win over adverse conditions with courage and convictions. Seeking the help of elders in case of dilemma shall be beneficial. Plan your business as there is a hidden risk.

Taurus

You may feel stressed, but your overall health will still be good. Feelings of relaxation and freedom are likely to dominate. Hope some auspicious functions at home shall make you happy. Bonding with children shall be more. Unexpected travel is on cards. Be careful while driving as you have a chance of minor injury

Gemini

Be aware of the blood pressure issue that might cause problems but with proper rest and medication, health can improve. On the emotional front, you will feel charged and you will excite. Today may be a good day to propose to your loved ones. Check on the business proposals as some good options may come to you.

Cancer

You must be careful about your health especially from the source of water and type of air your breadth. You may have the fickle mindset and be fidgety. Best time to meditate and relax. Today you may need to trust your family members as your loved ones are your source and pillar of support. You may need to take additional responsibility and it may not be a terrible thing in the long run.

Leo

Increase nutritious food in diet and this will help you to boost your physical state. You will be creative and overflow with ideas. You might think to refine your emotional intelligence. Some tiffs with relatives are expected. Delay in work front will upset you but take note everything will take on its own pace.

Virgo

Increase your fitness regime and change your lifestyle to increase your stamina. You need to take time to adjust to some critical situations. You might feel lonely. You shall relish a quite warm and affectionate relationship with your partner. You would take an expert advice to guide you in career growth.

Libra

Smooth sailing for you today. You shall spend a relaxing time at home with your family. The spouse would be supportive. You shall resolve complex issues with your skills and presence of mind. You would plan an outing with a family with friends. The trip shall be full of fun. Do not depend on luck today. You need to take efforts to make things happen in your favour.

Scorpio

You shall be energetic throughout the day. Your mood would be active and lively. You might establish emotional bonding with someone today. Partying with friends shall bring you joy and happiness. You might have to face criticism from seniors. Do not indulge in unnecessary arguments.

Sagittarius

Despite minor ailments, you shall remain happy and cheerful. Trying to introspect would help drastically. You shall be able to express your feelings towards your family and loved ones. You would make up differences with your loved ones. Some good news is on your way. Your decent work might help you grow professionally.

Capricorn

You might attend workshops related to health. You might be confused about some situations. Do not panic you shall overcome this situation. You shall have support from your family. You shall take up a new hobby. A smooth day at work. You shall participate in group activities. You may go outing with the team for dinner.

Aquarius

You shall enjoy good health with your fitness program. Morning walks will be beneficial. Feeling of freedom and independence shall be prominent. You would spend time with your parents and try to plan some outing with your partner. A good day to show your talent and skills.

Pisces

Your determination to taking up a new fitness regime. You will be able to handle some tense situation at home. You shall be socially active. You might take up teaching as your hobby. Job seekers shall find an appropriate job. Travelling shall bring you happiness and enjoyment. Be aware of your belonging during travel.