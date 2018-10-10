Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—October 10, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You need to ensure that you only focus on things that matter the most and work in its completion. Overall an interesting day that will keep busy and on tender hooks all the time. Your romance life will be interesting and for those who are still in a relationship, it is an appropriate time to make the relationship official and legal.

Taurus

It is good to take advice from all the elders as they may give some tips to manage the conflict between materialistic and spiritualistic goals. You will be darling and highly attractive to opposite sex and you may end up in some romantic liaisons.

Gemini

You will win your friends and enemies through your diplomacy, intellect and witty communication. Your leadership skills are appreciated, and people want to follow you. You will be focusing on spiritual matters and will like to go on a long journey in search of higher truth. It is not a bad state to be in though you will be emotionally charged up.

Cancer

Travel for short assignment is on cards. Even in adversity, you will find a path to relaxation and excitement which will make even your opponents appreciate your mental make- up. You want to control every act of yours, but you will be surprised the number of events happening thick and fast that you will find too short a time to manage.

Leo

You should lie low today as you find many of your things are not happening in according to the plan. You will need to be away for time being to understand what you need and then work towards it. Your partner will listen to you and will accept your power, and this is the time you need to sensible and not become overbearing in your approach.

Virgo

Your planning, methodical approach and your intelligence will be appreciated and acknowledge by people in power and influence. Romance is on the cards and plays your cards well to win the heart of the person you are in love with. You will be at full throttle and will show yourself as a strong leader which will gain appreciation from your peers and friends.

Libra

Try not to shortcut in any areas as it may backfire you. Be calm and composed. You should take care of your health which may be a matter of concern. Your family will look up to you for advice and overall you will find yourself at the state of mind. You may be rewarded or recognized and given an important role in new assignment and it may be a life-changing experience for few

Scorpio

You will find you are having a field run today and all the things you want to implement will come naturally to you. Be careful and do not become too arrogant in your approach. Take decisions carefully and maximize returns with matters that are finance related.

Sagittarius

You may need to find some motivation factor to keep things going on and risky investments are the only way to keep you motivated but that is also very risky. You need to tread carefully. Your lady love is waiting for you and it may be a good time to show your romantic side and win your partners heart. Travel is in cards.

Capricorn

Romance is in air and success in a career for those who have worked sincerely towards it. Be careful in your investments and see that your excitement does not pull your success easily. Enjoy the peaceful romance with your loved ones.

Aquarius

A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy. Share your emotions with your loved ones as they are a pillar of your strength. Meditate to find inner peace. Be careful in your investments and do not risk any new venture today. Carefully judge before planning any venture.

Pisces

Your steadfast approach and eye for detail may be useful in overcoming challenges today. Imagination / socializing is in top gears, speeding away in full glory. The day does not seem to be your best one, pull up your socks to tackle it properly.