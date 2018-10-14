Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—October 14, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

For some it is time to meet old friends including old flames. Be ready to reminisce the past. This is a good day for building relationships. Spend time at home today, chit-chatting with them about random things or just being there for each other.

Taurus

Focus on your confidence and inner harmony today. This will be a wonderful day to relax, rejoice and rejuvenate your spirit for the coming days. You will also find that life at home for now is quite calm and peaceful. Don’t take risks on the road, as stars appear unfavourable.

Gemini

You can move forward with creative projects and express yourself more easily and comfortably. The time is good for your profession. So be communicative and candid. Pay attention to your own intuition today.

Cancer

A strong spiritual inclination will ensure you visit to a holy site today. It is good to focus on path to spirituality. Meditate to find inner strength in you. Keep a strong head about you today because you seem to be easily swayed by others. Your concentration is excellent now and you are serious about your work.

Leo

Try not to be critical. People are in a helping mood and this is beneficial for you. You reap immense benefits, just by keeping pace with others on the academic front. You must be careful what you say today. If in doubt, start counting fingers or bite your tongue or any actions that will avoid you to talk things that will make you regret later.

Virgo

Previous investments may start gibing good returns. The restraint you show today will avoid domestic problems for you soon. You want to focus on real accomplishment and avoid frivolity and distractions.

Libra

Try planning something unique with those whom you love and surprise them. The tensions abounding today are not worth addressing with anger. These, too, shall pass. Be charming and understanding if you do not wish to end a certain relationship.

Scorpio

Today is a good day in the realm of your social and domestic life. You will enjoy spending time with your friends and the progress that is happening for you at work. Self-control and self-discipline are required of you at today, but fortunately, they yield positive results in the long run.

Sagittarius

You may fruitfully tackle difficult, disagreeable tasks or work that usually frustrates you. You do not have to travel far as there are sources of knowledge and information close by, which are readily at your disposal. Your instinct will serve you well; you just must listen to it.

Capricorn

Pack your bags because it is indicated that you may be taking a trip with your family today. Today you will see that activities on your social front are heating up. Your idea on the professional front is likely to contribute to organizational efficiency.

Aquarius

The atmosphere at home will be full of happiness and joy today but can go wrong with your sharp tongue and mannerism. You need to inspire people with your words and not discourage or offend them with your words. The time is crucial for you personally where there is a need for consolidated effort.

Pisces

A journey would bring your insight and inner peace. You may find that today you enjoy the time you spend with your family even more than you normally do. Sharing your fears and doubts will help eliminating the shadows of constant irritation.

