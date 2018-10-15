Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—October 15, 2018

Aries

The entire day may see you trying in consolidating your recent activities. You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today. A non-stop flow of communication between yourself and the people in your immediate environment is likely today.

Taurus

You will be in demand today and recognition is inevitable. You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs. Do not believe everything you hear. There seem to be danger in that area.

Gemini

This is an appropriate time to back off and get a view of the day from a different perspective.

Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus. You feel tender and gentle toward others, and you want to please or to be of service to them in some way.

Cancer

Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy. Confidence and inner harmony prevail. Your ideas may not find the support you need. The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase.

Leo

You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last.

A young blood gets up with a clever idea, listen them will not cost you lost. If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, go ahead as today is a highly favourable day for it.

Virgo

You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as new experience and opportunities await you. You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humour is not far behind.

Libra

You may engage in interesting and informative discussions or fritter your time away in inconsequential chatter and gossip. You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing.

Scorpio

You should try to calm down and judge the pros and cons of matters relating to your own future. A venture shows signs of turning into a cash cow. This is the best time you will have to make progress, push forward and rise to prominence.

Sagittarius

Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. An old ailment disappears, and you feel more comfortable and happier. Be careful on your health side and try to lead a healthy life style. Meditate and focus on seeking higher truth.

Capricorn

A positive day with good returns for people employed in jobs and in other professional areas.

If you have waited long enough for a romantic or social outing, make sure you fix them up for today. Some important decisions you must make today at every cost.

Aquarius

Future party plans are in the making. A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized. You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault. You make sure to keep yourself clear and open with matters to pertaining to romance and love with your loved ones and do not give false hope.

Pisces

This is not the time to take matters easy and cool, so be careful. You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest and suggestions. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether.