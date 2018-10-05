हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—October 5, 2018

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—October 5, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. 

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries
 
Keep up the challenging work and you will feel surge in optimism. Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work. Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will help. Just be careful with indigestion and health-related matters.
 
Taurus
 
Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family. You may appear to face obstacles in all your undertakings. There is an indication of a change of place or short travels today, get ready.
 
Gemini
 
Fear not as it may be temporary, and you will soon be rewarded for your challenging work Communication tactics must be well considered from beforehand. You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment. 
 
Cancer
 
You may feel stifled and restricted by the people around you. There is indication of an end to a situation, which was perhaps stalemate. You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision. 
 
Leo
 
Do not feel degenerated, you are in appropriate time. At the end, you handled all situations exceptionally well. The time is also good today for new beginnings and new relationships.  The time is good for changing for better prospects, go and get the chance.
 
Virgo
 
Be good to your family and some amount of demonstration will make it more effective and joyful. Do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. If you can locate them in time, most of your problems or enemies will be taken care of. 
 
Libra
 
Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. You may worry about your home and family, specially your immediate family. Members of the opposite sex may create disruption in your permanent relationships, be careful. 
 
Scorpio
 
You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned. You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time
 
Sagittarius
 
Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical. Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. The stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the day. 
 
Capricorn
 
You may be in a situation where some patience will be required to sort things out. 
The time is good for all those who are in money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured. The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions.
 
Aquarius
 
You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony to act in your favour. Do not be touchy and do consider every situation with wisdom today You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point. 
 
Pisces
 
If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear. You can look up the support you’d ever want, so listen to what they have to say.  Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening.

