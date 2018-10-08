Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — October 8, 2018

Aries

People will look at you and seek direction. Enjoy the peaceful romance with your loved ones. Keep up the hard work and you will feel surge in optimism. Things are moving in positive direction and better make use of the good time while it last.

Taurus

Take decisions wisely and be confident in handling all obstacles in work. Try to be active and work responsibly. Over work may result in fatigue, stomach disorders. Focus on your health

You may appear to face uncertainties and sudden upheavals in all your undertakings.

Gemini

Your unorthodox approach will result in success in your professional pursuits. Happiness in domestic fronts and satisfaction in work may be order of the day. Enjoy while it last.

You will gain financially and success with minimal obstacles.

Cancer



It may turn out to be a lucky day and you may gain financially and win over your enemies. Just be careful with indigestion and health related matters. You may go be packing your bags for a travel and be away from family You may be recognised for your unconventional ideas today and you can make a mark of your own today.

Leo

Take advice from your elders especially from your father. You may need all advise from them that will helps you grounded. Some may not be bad at all. This state will not be for long. You may be rewarded or recognised for your achievements.

Virgo

Manage your romantic liaison and try not to get carried away. Enjoy the fortune and success today and do not allow success to go over your head. You will start a new venture with some influential people.

Libra



Be careful in your investments and do not risk any new venture today. Carefully judge before planning any venture. Be nice to opposite sex in work place and avoid unnecessary quarrels. You have much bigger things to focus on. Meditate to find inner peace. You may need to use your diplomatic charm to overcome conflicts today.

Scorpio

You are expected to see problems in financial matters. Be careful if you are dealing or investing in real estates, vehicles today Your patience and perseverance will be tested today. Opposite sex will be closer to you and you may be involved in some romantic liaisons.

Sagittarius

Try not to short cut in any areas as it may back fire you. Be calm and composed. Your opponents will be in awe with you today. There is chance of some sudden events happening today and enjoy and take it in stride on whatever the outcome.

Capricorn

Travel is in cards. Romance is in air and success in career for those who have worked sincerely towards it. People will understand your decisions at the end of the day and will rally behind you. Take decisions carefully and maximise returns with matters that are finance related.

Aquarius

Avoid being lazy and be careful while driving. Members of the opposite sex may create troubles and be careful do not take for granted. A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy

Pisces

Your steadfast approach and eye for detail may be useful in overcoming challenges today. Your children will be your source of joy. Share your emotions with your loved ones as they are pillar of your strength. You will be centre of attention.