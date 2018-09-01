Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—September 1, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You must take care of health to regain your energy. You need to avoid making the mistake of judging people according to how they acted in the past. You could easily find that you are involved in a whole new ballgame today.

Taurus

Today you must come down and face reality. An impromptu gathering including some neighbours could take place today. Your household could be a happy place tonight. You may have some interesting visitor to your home. Keep the home environment nice and clean.

Gemini

Business is at a standstill due to matters out of your control. But don’t get discouraged. Difference at home could easily come to the surface. But this is the right time to strengthen relationship with romantic partners. You must control yourself from taking alcohol in a social gathering.

Cancer

There would be two times when you would have to put your perspectives into two different angles. The good news is that you partner would be extremely supportive and friendly to this. Do not hesitate to open and discuss every minute aspect you come across in life with your partner.

Leo

The stars would make your way to interact and discuss the intimate matters with business partner. For singles the day would be very fortunate and you can expect something thrilling in your life. Look forward to stable meetings and this would happen only if you come out of your shell.

Virgo

Creativity is your asset and it would help you in taking better decisions. Your fighting spirit would bring positive results which might be less active presently. If you are into trading, you can expect some new ventures and agreements signed.

Libra

Research and analytical activities would ensure your success today. Take the initiative and listen to your intuitions; this would surely shower effective results. The day is promising you to give you a higher confidence level with healthier relationships.

Scorpio

You may need to make a lot of calls, see too many people, or execute some rather tedious paperwork. Too much to do around the house could have you running around like crazy today. This could have your nerves on edge by mid-afternoon, so take a few minutes for yourself every two hours or so.

Sagittarius

Step outside in the morning for fresh air. This will calm you and help you stay sane. If you have a hectic day ahead, stay cantered. Getting flustered can exacerbate your pain. It's hard to stay centred; your mind is on something wonderful that's happening for you today.

Capricorn

You would be able to manage your bonds better than usual today. You might forget the legal considerations which might put you into some complexities. Do not ignore the matters related to payments, law and document work.

Aquarius

Love life for Cancer people would bring enhancement in emotional behaviour. This could be due to any of the reasons – lack of time, availability or will. There will be finance issue for you and the energy generated by stars would push in the right direct to gains.

Pisces

Influential people tend to be unreliable. Promises that were made to you about a promotion or salary increase may not be discussed. Don't forget the suggestions of your elder, as it would be very crucial & valuable to your success. It is probably best to take a philosophical attitude to the.