Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—September 17, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

Your opponents will support your initiatives. The day does not seem to be your best one, pull up your socks to tackle it properly. With challenging work and passion, you can excel in any field. Build your foundation strong for a success.

Taurus

A bright and positive day mixed with some streak of worry to bother you at the same time. It could be just anything that you could get worried about. Take a leap and follow your heart and go with the flow to choose a career path. Pursue with confidence in your aspirations.

Gemini

Your family will be fully supportive of you. Party and entertainment are on cards. Reflect on your recent days with the friends who have come to visit. This day may begin with some frustrations, but it will end with a feeling of great satisfaction. You will have the urge to speculate especially in areas of stocks and risky investments.

Cancer

Conserve your energy and avoid conflicts and focus on your own duties and task at hand. You may participate in a family function today that you will enjoy immensely. Try to pay attention to your home front. Your family members miss you and need your attention.

Leo

When others seem to be sure of their ways, perspectives and conclusions, you prefer to follow your own instincts. Jobs/services fare well and might as well leave you with reasons to be happy about.

Virgo

You will find a lot of new initiatives coming your way. Choose wisely and plan next move with confidence. You may find yourself participating in many activities with your loved ones. Try to start something fresh to capitalise the appropriate time.

Libra

If your relationship with a loved one seems like it has been a bit strained, then today you may see it start to even out. Your patience and perseverance will have a significant effect on those around you and difficulties will disappear and obstacles will vanish.

Scorpio

You need to be careful and avoid any confrontation with your colleagues at your workplace. A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy. Imagination / socializing is in top gears, speeding away in full glory.

Sagittarius

Word of caution for those who intend to sign an important deal involving a cash transaction as the good-looking deal might just not reap the desired results. Express your romantic feelings openly to your partner as it's a favourable day for romance. Today you are very likely to start a new initiative or start a new career.

Capricorn

If you tend to bring your work problems home with you, try to change this habit for the benefit of those in your home. Nothing but success awaits you and your efforts throughout the day. Today you may find that you are somewhat upset by the improper behaviour of others around you, perhaps in your home or in your office.

Aquarius

People will follow you and you will be finding attracted towards the opposite sex. Romance is in the air and you may go on a short trip. Your unconventional ideas help you to carve out a niche of your own.

Pisces

Be wary on the home front and ensure peace at home is maintained always. It looks nice from the surface, but your family needs your time. Today you find that a social contact has unexpectedly become an important and strategic professional contact for you.