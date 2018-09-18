Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—September 18, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

You will be patient and will keep a clear head for practicality. Someone is likely to waste your time on the social front, so play smart. Try to allow space for your loved ones to come to their own decisions.

Taurus

Your activities both physical and mental will increase and you may find very little leisure time. An ailment or a lifestyle disease may become serious through sheer neglect. There will be some secret dreams or fears, try to share it with someone you care about.

Gemini

Do not let matters of the heart make you feel sorry for the predicament you are in. If you are attached with a person who does not understand your emotional requirements, then look for other ways. Try to formulate in your mind a good way of handling all of them successfully.

Cancer

You may be irritated about a loved one’s behaviour. Professional front may become too competitive for you to hold your own, so brace for an adverse phase. Your income will be the focus of all your activities. Lady luck is with you today.

Leo

Your spouse may burden you with additional work today. Confusing attitude from your side could rock the boat. Things may not look promising on the financial front, be careful. You need to ensure your decision making is sound and correct. The bright spot will be that people will look for your leadership.

Virgo

You may start major activities today. Whatever you do will capture the attention of others if you let others know exactly what you are doing and how. You may see signs of others following your suit. Do not feel that you are bypassing responsibilities.

Libra

You are just trying to address the pulse of success in a diplomatic way. Prospects of a better job are set to brighten today. You are likely to remain sincere in workouts and reap rich benefits on the health front.

Scorpio

Keep yourself cool and do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. If you can locate the pulse of success, then there is no question that it is going to be yours. Do your best and do not get perturbed if some of your ideas are not appreciated.

Sagittarius

Try to cut down on your expenses. You may also be in an impatient mood. A bash with friends may lead you to excesses. Stars indicate a very good day. However, there might be unfounded worries at home about something.

Capricorn

Your work front shall be in the focus today. Do not keep it to yourself. Share your thoughts with others. Falling foul of someone important on the academic front is possible. There may be a lot of things on your agenda. Some businesspersons may find their cash flow become a tickle on the financial front.

Aquarius

It will be difficult for anyone to deceive you, as your intuitions will be active and rewarding also. A negative person may put you off at work, be careful. There is focus on family and home today.

Pisces

You may meet some people who will prove to be beneficial for your future progress. Things may not go the way you anticipated but future will soon look much better and harmonious. There may be duties and your expenses might run high today.