Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—September 20, 2018

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. 

Aries
 
There will be a new glow in all matters concerning your progress in life. Things that frightened you in the past will cease to do so any more. You may witness sudden changes in your profession and personal front. 
 
Taurus
 
You will feel quite energetic and in active pursuit in two areas of your life. Your partner will be supportive of you. Overall you have good mental peace. Enjoy it while it last and be grounded. 
 
Gemini
 
Your actions and inter-actions both at work front and home will be productive. Life will flow easily but not without obstacles, so have patience. Come to your own strategy now as you will surely be helped by the stars. You will win the trust of opposite sex and use the advantage in constructive manner. Enjoyable time to relax and analyse your next steps. 
 
Cancer
 
You will have ample scope to address your potential and will emerge as a clear-headed individual. There are a few cautions for you. Do not be overconfident or over critical about any matter. You have chance to meet some influential people today. 
 
Leo
 
You may feel that the stars are not helpful, and you are not able to realise your potential and communicate with success with the world at large. Meditate and be calm and do not become emotional wreck. Good days are soon to come You will appear optimistic and amiable to all around you. 
 
 
Virgo
 
 If thoughts revolve around changes do not try and fan them right now, give sometime. You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing. There will be a happy feeling all through the day. 
 
Libra
 
Matters related to your personal life will have a sense of urgency attached to them. 
Family members may demand too much, and you may have to maintain a good balance in this sphere for the sake of peace and harmony You should maintain routine and keep your eyes and ears open and attentive
 
Scorpio
 
The entire day may see you trying in consolidating your recent activities. You will feel insecure and emotionally drained today. Just take it easy as such emotions are temporary.
You will enjoy good physical stamina. New friends and team activities are well favoured. 
 
 
Sagittarius
 
Make the best use of it to advance your career on professional front and improve your life style on your personal front. Appropriate time to propose to your loved ones. Destiny is with you and there will be a peculiar sense of optimism within you
 
Capricorn
 
Get ready and pack your luggage as you may end up in pleasure trip. It is appropriate time to buy a new vehicle. Your partner or associate may suddenly take a wrong turn and create confusions, be careful. Keep a low profile. You will enjoy confidence and an amiable atmosphere will boost your activities. 
 
Aquarius
 
You will enjoy a favourable day; there will be ample scope to address your potential. Your time frame is favourable where relationships are concerned.  So, you must try to set right what has gone sour in the recent past. 
 
Pisces
 
Primarily, profession and money and secondarily, occult and spiritualism. Take it as it comes and treat all problems as challenges to overcome. You will succeed in your goals today and be victorious over your opponents.

