हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Today's Horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - September 26, 2018

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.  

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - September 26, 2018
Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. 

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

This could be a particularly lucky day. Study the options carefully before making any investment decisions. Tonight, is a good night for you to take your turn at something creative or something that is not you.

Taurus

There is a lot of energy available for positive progress but push too hard and you could break something. Be wise with your time and your involvement with a subject of conversation in which you may not know as much as you think. Conversations with your partners and friends are critical and it is good time to take feedback from everyone today.

Gemini

You and the other parents in your neighbourhood may decide to work together to help students create or reach educational goals in your school district. You will enjoy the company of your loved one(s) this afternoon. Keep your positive attitude.

Cancer

Your authority or the direction you are taking may find resistance from everyone. Your ideas may not find the support you need. It is good to take a step back and get views from all perspectives. You may even find people so busy that they may not even listen to one sentence from you.

Leo

Your co-worker may get closer to you and may be as close as your family and hope it is not from opposite sex. You may want to try and test your culinary skills and decide to cook a special meal for all your loved ones. You may take help from younger members of family to settle domestic matters today.

Virgo

You can work with others, particularly regarding vocation or career guidance. Someone may criticize you today and find you somewhat preoccupied and lacking in the social graces. Gossip is easy to find, but you will encourage respect and refuse the gossip thereby gaining appreciation from all.

Libra

Work, achievement and ambition mean a lot to you today and you may be working overtime to show your earnestness. Although work could be stressful, you seem able to eventually create a balance to each day. The situation is a natural for self-expression and lends itself to your ideas and thoughts.

Scorpio

Your Communication skills will be tested as you may need to speak in the company or deal with public. Your emotions and the feelings of those around you may be very clear today. Overall a good day for you.

Sagittarius

You are feeling reflective and enjoy being with family members. This is a good opportunity to teach and to listen or to visit. An emotionally charged drama will be experienced in the realm of travel or religion. You could be most persuasive with others and may add a great deal of calming energies to an intense debate.

Capricorn

Your special qualifications and your creativity are more likely to put you ahead of the pack, at work or home. You will receive the boost from your friends this afternoon. You could be looking forward to some form of sports or exercise with friends.

Aquarius

An irresistible force meets an immovable object. It is better to take varied opinions from different background today. It will take a while to get all the kinks out of a new business undertaking.

Pisces

You have an innate love of the law and working things through and you are not put off by any difficulties. You will advise and guide others in all sorts of subjects and you will be focused on that area today. you may look forward to hunting problems down so that you can solve them.

Tags:
Today's HoroscopeDaily Predictionsastrologyzodiac signsAstro Predictionsdaily horoscopeSundeep Kochar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close