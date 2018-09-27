Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - September 27, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Pursue with confidence on your aspirations. With challenging work and passion, you can excel any field. You need to be careful and avoid any confrontation with your colleagues at your work place. This is not time to experiment with your goals but at the same time be steadfast in your goals.

Taurus

Build your foundation strong for a success. Take a leap and follow your heart and go with the flow to choose a career path. If your relationship with a loved one seems like it has been a bit strained, then today you may see it start to even out. It is better to take your loved ones for a nice dinner or some nice outing to chill things out.

Gemini

Nothing but success awaits you and your efforts throughout the day. Word of caution for those who intend to sign an important deal involving a cash transaction as the good-looking deal might just not reap the desired results. Try to pay attention on your home front.

Cancer

Your family members miss you and needs your attention. If you tend to bring your work problems home with you, try to change this habit for the benefit of those in your home. This day may begin with some frustrations, but it will end with a feeling of great satisfaction. You will have urge to speculate especially in areas of stocks and risky investments.

Leo

Romance is in the air and you may go on short trip. Your partner will be concerned as she may find you in flirtatious mindset. Be focused and ensure you are in right frame of mind. Your job fronts you will be on auto pilot and this is appropriate time to keep working in your dreams and goals.

Virgo

Try to start something fresh to capitalise the appropriate time. Be wary on home front and ensure peace at home is maintained always. It looks nice from surface, but your family needs your time. People will follow you and you will be finding attracted towards opposite sex.

Libra

A bright and positive day mixed with some streak of worry to bother you at the same time. It could be just anything that you could get worried about. Your patience and perseverance will have a significant effect on those around you and difficulties will disappear and obstacles will vanish.

Scorpio

Your opponents will support your initiatives. The day does not seem to be your best one, pull up your socks to tackle it properly. A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy. Imagination / socializing are in top gears, speeding away in full glory.

Sagittarius

Conserve your energy and avoid conflicts and focus on your own duties and task in hand. You may participate in a family function today that you will enjoy immensely. Express your romantic feelings openly to your partner as it's a favourable day for romance. Today you are very likely to start a new initiative or start a new career.

Capricorn

Your family will be fully supportive of you. Party and entertainment are on cards. Reflect upon your recent days with the friends who have come to visit. Today, you may find that you are somewhat upset by the improper behaviour of others around you, perhaps in your home or in your office.

Aquarius

Choose wisely and plan next move with confidence. You may find yourself participating in many activities with your loved ones. Your unconventional ideas help you to carve out a niche of your own. This is a day you will give shape to your grand plan. Go for it and make it happen.

Pisces

When others seem to be sure of their ways, perspectives and conclusions, you prefer to follow your own instincts. Today you find that a social contact has unexpectedly become an important and strategic professional contact for you. You will find lot of new initiatives coming your way.