Daily horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 10, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. And dear Aquarians, know how you can eliminate the shadows of constant irritation.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Today is a good day in the realm of your social and domestic life. You will also find that life at home for now is quite calm and peaceful. Don’t take risks on the road, as stars appear unfavourable.

Taurus

Pay attention to your own intuition today. Your instinct will serve you well; you just must listen to it. You will enjoy spending time with your friends and the progress that is happening for you at work.

Gemini

You must be careful what you say today. If in doubt, bite your tongue. The tensions abounding today are not worth addressing with anger. These, too, shall pass. This is a good day for building relationships. Try planning something unique with those whom you love and surprise them.

Cancer

You do not have to travel far as there are sources of knowledge and information close by, which are readily at your disposal. A strong spiritual inclination will visit to a holy site today.

Leo

Your concentration is excellent now and you are serious about your work. You may fruitfully tackle difficult, disagreeable tasks or work that usually frustrates you. The atmosphere at home will be full of happiness and joy today.

Virgo

You want to focus on real accomplishment and avoid frivolity and distractions. A journey would bring your insight and inner peace. You may find that today you enjoy the time you spend with your family even more than you normally do.

Libra

You can move forward with creative projects and express yourself more easily and comfortably. Self-control and self-discipline are required of you at today, but fortunately, they yield positive results in the long run. Confidence and inner harmony prevail.

Scorpio

This will be an enjoyable day to relax, rejoice and rejuvenate your spirit for the coming days. Keep a strong head about you today because you seem to be easily swayed by others. Spend time at home today, chit-chatting with them about random things or just being there for each other.

Sagittarius

The time is crucial for you personally where there is a need for consolidated effort. Try not to be critical. People are in a helping mood and this is beneficial for you. The time is good for your profession.

Capricorn

Your idea on the professional front is likely to contribute to organizational efficiency. So be communicative and candid. Be charming and understanding if you do not wish to end a certain relationship. Meeting an old friend is on the chart for some.

Aquarius

Today you will see that activities on your social front are heating up. Previous investments may start gibing good returns. Sharing your fears and doubts will help eliminating the shadows of constant irritation.

Pisces

You reap immense benefits, just by keeping pace with others on the academic front. Pack your bags because it is indicated that you may be taking a trip with your family today. The restraint you show today will avoid domestic problems for you soon.