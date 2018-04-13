Daily horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 13, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. Dear Pisceans, you will enter a new cyclle at the end of the day.

For detailed predictions, check out today's horoscope by astrologer Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

You establish financial and professional stability which leads to further opportunity.Take your time to act upon sensitive issues and delicate matters that need revision an assessment. You feel happy and relaxed as personal relationships are loving and supportive.

Taurus

There is completion and success in business projects that you started a long time ago. A personal venture is perfected and finished to your satisfaction today. Avoid mental tension or stress, which can lead to health problems.

Gemini

Learn lessons front past mistakes and get on with your life. Meditation and inner tranquillity bring peace. It is best to flow with the river of life than against it. Great care in some things is counterbalanced by equal disorders in other today.

Cancer

You are not about to make compromises or accept restrictions and limitations at home or at work even if that causes conflict and chaos.

It is best time to relax in personal relationship, take one step at a time in professional situations and think positively. Don’t allow your mind to worry and think negatively about too many things.

Leo

You are left with mixed feeling of success and failure as some business projects get successful and others are blocked. Health problems need to be attended to and resolved or they can linger for a long time. Personal relationships and equations have a special note of tenderness and intimacy.

Virgo

Earthy issues can be restricting and binding today, it is best to deal with them clearly and swiftly. Financial transactions can be delayed so conserve your resources today. Family and friends are supportive and add sparkle to your social life.

Libra

Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as new experience and opportunities await you. You realize success, prosperity and wealth gained through business acumen and professional expertise. You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault.

Scorpio

Despite completion, devotion to creativity and challenging work must be continued. It is best to avoid a heavy or serious attitude in personal transactions. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation.

Sagittarius

You attract the right people and opportunities that take you in a progressive direction. Beware of a revengeful and domineering woman in the family as she takes offences without worthy cause. Fun and hospitality are enjoyed with family and friends today.

Capricorn

You feel inspired to share your creative energy, experience and specific skills to achieve a common goal at work. Be gentle and caring when expressing hard truths. With quite authority you win many a battle at work and at home.

Aquarius

Love and romance are on the chart; your heart will get the true picture today. Avoid an older woman who is unreliable, shy and cruel. Your head and heart pull you in different directions when it concerns family, children and close friends.

Pisces

You will be confident, intense and individualistic in professional matters taking decisions swiftly and clearly. One cycle of your life is completed, and you enter a new one at the end of the day. You are much on demand today, which make an impact on some well-known personalities and interesting people.