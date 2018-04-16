Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 16, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. Dear Scorpions, there's a word of caution for you.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If your relationship with a loved one seems like it has been a bit strained, then today you may see it start to even out. Pursue only what you aspire to while keeping your aptitude in mind. Nevertheless, with challenging work and passion you can excel any field. Build your foundation strong for a success.

Taurus

Do not fall into the trap of following the trends to choose a career path. You are in a position of strength and wield considerable power today. Although this may give you a high, remember that with more and more power comes added responsibility.

Gemini

There may generally be peace in your home, but that peace may be a bit fragile if you let your temper get out of hand. Treat everyone with respect today and you will get the same in return. This day may begin with some frustrations, but it will end with a feeling of great satisfaction.

Cancer

Your patience and perseverance will have a significant effect on those around you and difficulties will disappear and obstacles will vanish. Try to avoid all forms of discord on the home front today. If you tend to bring your work problems home with you, try to change this habit for the benefit of those in your home.

Leo

Word of caution for those who intend to sign an important deal involving a cash transaction as the good-looking deal might just not reap the desired results. Jobs / services fare well and might as well leave you with reasons to be happy about. Nothing but success awaits you and your efforts throughout the day.

Virgo

Embrace the day with open arms as it turns out to be a positive and dynamic one, most of all regarding your efforts at promoting self or business. People in love remain happy throughout the day with romance in the air. Family matters draw your attention asking for being granted a priority status while work maintains a low profile.

Libra



Express your romantic feelings openly to your partner as it's a favourable day for romance. Imagination / socializing are in top gears, speeding away in full glory. Spend quiet time with your family today, sitting around the house and chatting. Even these quiet times create great bonds within families.

Scorpio

A bright and positive day mixed with some streak of worry to bother you at the same time. It could be just anything that you could get worried about. The day does not seem to be your best one, pull up your socks to tackle it properly. A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy.

Sagittarius

Use the relaxed nature of your relationship to build rapport and strengthen the possibilities for a professional association. Today you are very likely to just sit back and relax after some hectic recent days of partying and socializing.

Capricorn

Today you find that a social contact has unexpectedly become an important and strategic professional contact for you. Reflect upon your recent days with the friends who have come to visit. You may find yourself participating in many activities with your loved ones.

Aquarius

When others seem to be sure of their ways, perspectives and conclusions, you prefer to follow your own instincts. The line between power and ego is very thin and you must ensure that you do not end up misusing what you have worked hard to achieve. You may participate in a family function today that you will enjoy immensely.

Pisces

Your unconventional ideas help you to carve out a niche of your own. Today you may find that you are somewhat upset by the improper behaviour of others around you, perhaps in your home or in your office. You should not get drawn into any unnecessary drama but instead focus on your own duties and leave the drama to others.