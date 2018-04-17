Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 17, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Mental curiosity or restlessness may also impel you to take a short trip or visit. Your sense of life will be found satisfactory and you may wish to treat and pamper your loved once in one or other way. Try to engage in interesting and informative discussions and use to your advantage.

Taurus

You will be centre of attention and there will lot of communication between yourself and please close to you. You are in good mental space and will enjoy pleasant and calm surroundings. Your loved ones will be source of joy, inspiration and support today.

Gemini

Try to be grounded and take a step back and prioritise the task ahead. You will see lot of chaos surrounding you, but your mental space will see it as orderly chaos. Investigate if the chaos was due to your past actions? It is good to be conservative and grounded.

Cancer

Your desire to party and be happy go lucky mindset may interfere your work today. You need to bring back all your mental strength to focus on greater things. You may be in for some minor accidents or incidents out of your own carelessness.

Leo

The pace is likely to be fast but hectic too. Your positive energy and optimism will always tide you over even most challenging phases of life. Just have clarity in your actions and be decisive.

Virgo

Your efforts may finally generate positive results and you will feel you are fully deserved. You will be alert and, on your toes, today. You are restless and eager to meet others halfway, to converse, exchange information, and make connections.

Libra

People nearest to you may be affected by what you do now. You may be held up in traffic inexplicably or your car may mysteriously face break down. The planets are playing your mind like a harp. Do not let the strings break. Handle with patience.

Scorpio

Your efforts will slowly be recognised, and you may now start seeing some satisfactory results. Control your emotions especially in disappointments and with share with none to control your emotions. The day may be strange. Planetary configurations predict unnecessary hold ups during journeys.

Sagittarius

Your Heart always rules your body, but your mind rules your life. Keep the mind in great space. Your social activities will bring you recognition. You will appear, intelligent, witty and quick. The best would be to accept and try to clear up the matter on a later day. Try to adopt a philosophical attitude today.

Capricorn

If you are trying to please someone, stay within your means. Cut down on your expenses if you do not want to blow away your hard- earned resources. It may not be a clever idea to address issues that have irritated you in the past.

Aquarius

There is every indication that you may find it extremely hard to curb your expensive nature. There may be more money than you had anticipated for. Learn to manage your finances so that you do not waste what you receive as a blessing from destiny.

Pisces

You may have grievances against those who control your work, may be your boss. It is for you to judge the right opportunity. However, it is never advisable to be sudden and strong in your accusation. You must make every effort to conserve your resources today.