Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 18, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. Dear Capricorns, its an amazing day for you. Know why.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You are an optimist person and opportunities keep knocking your door step. You will focus on your income and cut your expenses. You have strong and stead focus and specified goals. Your focus will be more on execution than on strategic policy.

Taurus

You will think out of the box today. You may experience mentally with some connection with super natural. Be grounded and calm. You may find you are caught in exciting task and may feel of being a workaholic.

Gemini

Be cool and approach in calm manner. Your spouse deserves all the attention and time from you. Your spouse may seek more attention from you today. You must exercise extra care where your relationships are concerned.

Cancer

You need to be cool and calm as you may feel you are being tied down by your spouse. Be careful of your optimistic and frivolous spirit, which makes you fly high in the sky and fall equally hard on the ground. Your duties must be performed on time. An overall relaxed mode of performance will be beneficial for you.

Leo

Career and ambition may be taken care of tomorrow. After all, home is where your shelter, solace and rest lie. Do not feel guilty. Your special ones need attention as they may need your shoulder to pour out their emotions. Keep calm and be considerate to your loved ones.

Virgo

Your party activities will drive your excitement and you will feel recognised. Your closed ones will be your advisors and take them on positively. There may be a lot of activity in your love life. Your ego and self-esteem will swell as you see the tension flowing away from your special person’s mind.

Libra

There is much activity; you move rapidly from one thing to another and a hectic, somewhat stressful pace is likely. Many errands, phone calls, letters which require a response, and other "busywork" is on the agenda today. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now.

Scorpio

If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you. Ideas flow and you express your thoughts well. Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently. You seem to care less about outside approval and this frees you to act on your own behalf or to do something you have not had the courage to attempt before.

Sagittarius

It's a time best spent working alone, structuring and organizing your life in some way, and focusing on whatever task that you really need to do. You feel bolder and less dependent on others' affirmation and approval. Your health may need exceptional care. Your family will be supportive of you and take care of your needs.

Capricorn

An interest in psychology or other peoples' secrets comes to the fore. You enjoy spy stores, mystery, and supernatural stories. You are serious and disinclined to frivolous or inconsequential activity. You have an abundance of physical energy and self-confidence right now and can take on new projects and challenges with ease.

Aquarius

You are very clear and perceptive now. It's an appropriate time to decide or come to an agreement, negotiate, exchange your views with others. The need to share, to give and receive love, and to be accepted and wanted is very strong today. Your spiritual nature and parental support will help you a lot today.

Pisces

You have an opportunity today to see what keeps you from being really close to others - perhaps a forgotten hurt or hidden resentment. Taking a strong stand or striking out on your own in some manner is likely to work out well for you. Your feelings for friends and your emotional responses to life in general are deeper and more intense.