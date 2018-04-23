Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 23, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Avoid extreme risk that you generally love to take. You can conquer the world but today just be cautious in your approach. People will find it hard to understand your work but just be focused and do your task. Eventually your colleagues will understand you. Your natural gift to methodical approach and planning will be put in effective use today.

Taurus

Be impulsive today and buy some flowers and be romantic to your loved ones. Your partner will be in moon with your actions. Buy some flowers or take your partner to one of their favourite eatery. You are in for a surprise with respect to romance.

Gemini

Your energy and intellect will blossom today but just have focus and that is your key message today. Your time spent to your loved ones will be rewarding and fulfilling. They are your priority and keep them in good space.

Cancer

You will be attracting people from opposite sex a lot. Try to be focused on your task. You may take up new challenges. Prioritise on those challenges. People will listen and follow you for your sincerity and fairness. So be true to yourself and your will win lot of friends at your work place.

Leo

Your arrogance may come as a hindrance to otherwise financial success. You are romantic and sexy. Charm your partner and you will be get full support from them today Try to be less critical of your colleague’s fault as they may be offended. Use your diplomacy to win over your opponents.

Virgo

Your analytical strength, your methodical approach and eye for details and challenging work will bring you success today. You will be influencing your persona to some people in power and position. So, start planning to take advantage of the opportunity. Be romantic once a while with your loved ones.

Libra

Avoid romantic liaisons and focus on gaining friends and career. For people who are married, try to assure your loved ones about your sincerity towards them. It will go a long way in strengthen the relationship Be gentle to your partner in romance.

Scorpio

You may take a short trip to meet one of your long last friend. You may be in for surprise to start something new. You will be amused and find people surrounding you lacks intelligence. You find it hard to communicate your ideas to people. Relax and calm yourself. People see things from their respective perspective. You will find the connect very soon. Just relax and chill that time.

Sagittarius

Take care of your health and control your diet. You may pack your bag for a short trip for either work or pleasure. You always win your way through. Keep trying. Sometimes taking a break can create those opportunities.

Capricorn

You find you can connect to the world. You are mentally in good space and will like to work harder. Take a break from your work today. You have been working hard and find it too hard to focus on things. You may need to look things in a unique perspective.

Aquarius

You creative and imaginative mind may be your liability today. It may rough some feathers with your fellow peers at the work place. Spend time with your loved ones. Your intellect and deep minded will attract people of opposite sex.

Pisces

You may be in short travel. Your success will depend on your ability to create opportunities and your challenging work. Of late you tend to become dreamy. Be grounded and focus on task You must come out of shell and become daring to execute your task.