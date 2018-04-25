Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 25, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Keep up the hard work and you will feel surge in optimism. It may turn out to be a lucky day and you may gain financially and win over your enemies. Just be careful with indigestion and health related matters. You may go be packing your bags for a travel and be away from family

Taurus

You may appear to face uncertainties and sudden upheavals in all your undertakings. Some may not be bad at all. This state will not be for long. Take advice from your elders especially from your father. You may need all advise from them that will helps you grounded.

Gemini

You will gain financially and success with minimal obstacles. Manage your romantic liaison and try not to get carried away. Enjoy the fortune and success today and do not allow success to go over your head. You will start a new venture with some influential people.

Cancer



You may be recognised for your unconventional ideas today and you can make a mark of your own today. People will look at you and seek direction. Enjoy the peaceful romance with your loved ones.

Leo

You may be rewarded or recognised for your achievements. Take decisions wisely and be confident in handling all obstacles in work. Try to be active and work responsibly. Over work may result in fatigue, stomach disorders and focus on your health

Virgo

Your methodical approach will result in success in your professional pursuits. Happiness in domestic fronts and satisfaction in work may be order of the day.

Enjoy while it last.

Libra



You may need to use your diplomatic charm to overcome conflicts today. People will understand your decisions at the end of the day and will rally behind you. Take decisions carefully and maximise returns with matters that are finance related. You are expected to problems in financial gains.

Scorpio

Your patience and perseverance will be tested today. Avoid being lazy and be careful while driving. Members of the opposite sex may create troubles and be careful do not take for granted.

Sagittarius

There is chance of some sudden events happening today and enjoy and take it in stride on whatever the outcome. Your steadfast approach and eye for detail may be useful in overcoming challenges today. Your children will be your source of joy. Share your emotions with your loved ones as they are pillar of your strength.

Capricorn

Be careful if you are dealing or investing in real estates, vehicles today. Be careful in your investments and do not risk any new venture today. Carefully judge before planning any venture. Be nice to opposite sex in work place and avoid unnecessary quarrels. You have much bigger things to focus on. Meditate to find inner peace.

Aquarius

A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy Try not to short cut in any areas as it may back fire you. Be calm and composed. Your opponents will be in awe with you today.

Pisces

You will be centre of attention. Opposite sex will be closer to you and you may be involved in some romantic liaisons. Travel is in cards. Romance is in air and success in career for those who have worked sincerely towards it.