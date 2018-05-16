Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 16, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

The challenges will continue and it will make you stronger. You will enjoy each problem as a challenge and it will give you lot of confidence moving forward. Your loved ones will also get inspired with your confidence and will look up to you. Do not disappoint them and move on to take up new challenges

Taurus

The mood will be expressive and dynamic and will put in turbulent and yet excited state for everyone to feel you. This will make you vulnerable and against your enemies. You need to keep being diplomatic and express gently with your fellow colleagues and loved ones.

Gemini

You will keep pushing new boundaries and try to explore new avenues that are even more challenging from previous ones. This is good but you will also get burnt out very soon. It is good to get relaxed and focus on key deliverables.

Cancer

You will keep winning new friends and your opponents will keep looking at you with awe. You will create new opportunities and will also shred older liabilities. Overall a good day to be in. You need to spend time with your lady love and also take care of your health. Personal well-being is equally important along with being successful in professional front.

Leo

The time is on your side and you need to make some good use of it. You will be charming and attracting people of opposite sex. It is time to check which area you want to really focus on. On pleasures or activity that will benefit the man kind. You are a natural leader and you know the best choice to make.

Virgo

Many events that happen are like gambling and you will see both success and failures. Unless you are seasoned gambler who understand the nuances of life, it is better to lie low and wait for the right time to come in open. Lady love is waiting for you and you can turn yoru focus on spending time with them

Libra

Time to go on pilgrimage but is that what you want to do? You will be struggling to keep your mind and heart focused on materialistic pursuits when your soul wants to pursue spirituality. It is good time to keep taking advising from your teacher or father for guidance.

Scorpio

You want to lead the project and get all the laurels and if you really want to do it, today is the day. People from all walks of life will appreciate your talent and will be working with or for you. Your family and loved ones will be supportive of your initiatives. Overall a good day to be.

Sagittarius

You should cash in on good times especially as you will be getting lot of support from key decision makers. For those who are in romance, it is time to jump and take a plunge of getting tied down in life. Life looks good as long as you are positive and keep smiling.

Capricorn

Work, achievement and ambition mean a lot to you today and you may be working overtime to show your earnestness. Although work could be stressful, you seem able to eventually create a balance to each day. Try not spending too much money and try to save as much as possible.

Aquarius

An emotionally charged drama will be experienced in the realm of travel or religion. You could be most persuasive with others and may add a great deal of calming energies to an intense debate. The situation is a natural for self-expression and lends itself to your particular ideas and thoughts.

Pisces

You will enjoy the company of your loved one(s) this afternoon. Keep your positive attitude. You are feeling reflective and enjoy being with family members. This is a good opportunity to teach and to listen or to visit.