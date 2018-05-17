Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 17, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

The challenge is to keep yourself in check in any investments especially in the areas of arts, entertainment and media where you will really feel like investing. It is not a bad state to invest as long as you have done proper due diligence. Try to keep working on your personal relationship front as it may take a beating soon if you do not focus on it.

Taurus

The mood will be expressive and dynamic and you will find lot of courage to execute any plans. It is time to address matters that are risky as today you will find ways to unravel mysteries and solve many issues. Your lady love wants to go on a serious romantic and it is good time to take for a dinner.

Gemini

You will find you mood fluctuating and filled with excitement. However, you will need to thread carefully especially while communicating as many may not be able to understand you. Your peers may get hurt with your over bearing attitude. Focus on your partner today and that way you can take rest from your peers and can avoid them.

Cancer

Be careful, cautious, deliberate and consult the people you trust before making major decisions in matters relating to profession, finance and others. Confidence is the key and your methodical approach should keep you going strong. Your opponents will try and put you down but you will emerge victorious. Monitor your health and take care of all the health warning signals.

Leo

The way you take your fight close to your opponents will catch off-guard your opponent’s ensuring your impending victory. You will battle but to win war, you need to become diplomatic. It is time to extend hands of friendship to your opponents and win over them when they are sulking for the losses incurred from your strike.

Virgo

You will be mood to gamble and travel. If you are not doing something that is related to travel then you may atleast plan for big parties. You want to find yourself and searching for your true self. Reflection and introspection is order of day.

Libra

Today you will try hard to analyse all the events that are happening and yet will find hard to connect the same. There are times when we human just have to accept the forces of nature and bow to them in admiration. It is better to focus on spiritual self and meditate to be away from day to day chaos.

Scorpio

Today you should assume the role of the Guru or elderly fatherly figure as people from all walks of life will look to you for spiritual guidance. You may take a trip to pilgrimage to discover secret mysteries of life. All this you will do without compromising on your ambition to gaining power which itself defeats the purpose.

Sagittarius

Start new initiative that are beneficial to mankind. Make a difference to the life that you have been leading. Your partner will be supportive of you in what ever direction you are planning to take. For those not in relationship, you may feel excited and passionate with people of opposite sex.

Capricorn

You may not have succeeded in becoming billionaire but you will have right ingredients today as form of networking with high networth and successful people. It is time to forge new relationships and explore new business opportunities. For those in love, it is time to take the relationship to next stage.

Aquarius

You will be tired and lethargic and may not have passion to fight the day to day mundane activities. It is good time to take a break and focus on spiritual matters. Just go for a short break and feel re-energized.

Pisces

You will be attracting people of opposite sex who will be fascinated with your methodical approach and careful planning qualities. You may spend more time with your friends and near and dear ones. Try to start something new and you may succeed if you put heart and mind to it.