Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 2, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

There is a possibility that people will misconstrue your speech. People may think that you are not serious in your work and life and only focus on pleasure and enjoyment. Equally there may be people who will see you as a fun to be with and an intellect person. You will be driven by circumstances and those who prefer to lie low it is good time to take a break.

Taurus

You will be focused on spiritual matters and people will look for you to seek guidance. You will become a fatherly figure though you yourself will yearn for advice from teacher or even your father. Travel related to Spiritual places is on cards.

Gemini

You will be rewarded or recognised for your leadership skills. You will be given some key roles or task at your work place. Your partner will be impressed with your aggression and passionate behaviour and will be pleasantly surprised. Just do not cross your limits and be guarded. Overall a good day to be in.

Cancer

You will be pretty busy in organising a party. It will be a day where you will be meeting people of talent and you will get connected with them emotionally. It is time to focus on your wants than on needs and set your goals and objectives.

Leo

There are days when even the King of the jungle needs to lie low as sometimes the forces of nature may not act on your side. This is one of those days where you find things do not happen your way. However, not all is that bad and it is just perception and if you can see as opportunity then you find new goals in life.

Virgo

Your planning, your hard work will be rewarded today and you may be asked to start a new initiative at your work place. Your team, peers and superiors are supportive of you. Your family members are fully supportive of you. Overall a good day to be in.

Libra

Be careful with your investments and this is the time to focus on diplomacy and trust building. You will be tested on your loyalty from your family members. It means that it is time you spend some of your quality time with your family members.

Scorpio

First to those who are in love, be bold enough and plan to get married. Short travel is on cards for you. For those who are looking for a change at work place or looking for new business venture, it is time to put plans in action. You will find yourself to take some bold decisions and it is a good thing to do.

Sagittarius

You may find yourself moody and want to draw yourself alone and focus on your work. Your peers and colleagues may want you to engage with them which may make you angry and give irritation. Try and control your temper and just meditate to calm your nerves. Good to be in good books with every one.

Capricorn

You will like to speculate and gamble on risky investments or take some risky decisions which is not you. You want to plan first, evaluate and study and prepare first before taking any decisions. The best way to avoid this conflict today is move away and take a break. Your children will give you solace and it is best to close to them.

Aquarius

Your philosophical nature and far sighted vision will be respected even by your opponents and they too will learn good things from you today. You will gain trust and support from all quarters of life. Try to take care of your health as it can suffer due to your long hours of working.

Pisces

People will look for you to lead and you will find yourself as a mass leader. However, you want to focus on spiritual matters and this conflict will be troubling you. It is good to use your mass leadership attractiveness and channel that activity, energy to spiritual matters and goals. You will find peace and peace is best cure for all problems.