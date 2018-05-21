Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 21, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

The life will be good as lot of initiatives are taking good shape and your mind is in good space. Your passion for creativity is getting recognised and your loved and dear ones are supporting you. Overall a good day.

Taurus

You may need some time to analyse your investment portfolio and avoid risky investments. Do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. You need to figure out where you need to put your resources. It is better to keep your emotions in check.

Gemini

Your confidence is high and you will feel you are in control of all the situations. You should use your strength and also intellect to handle all issues. People will follow you and will believe in you and try not to let anyone down because of arrogant approach.

Cancer

Emotions will be running high and dry and it is better to take a day off if you think you cannot manage your emotions. However, it is also a good sign as people will see you as emotional and many of them can connect with you and feel your empathy thus winning new friends.

Leo

Time to spend your time with your loved ones especially for those having children. They need your attention and you should focus on them instead of speculating on gambling or high risk investments. For those in love, it is time to pursue your love interest with full force.

Virgo

Your methodical approach to everything will give you great results but may fail when it comes to love and romance. You should think out of the box and do some quaky things that will impress your partner. For those in business it is good time to plan and work on new deals.

Libra

You will continue to win the hearts of people especially people of opposite sex. You may go on short trip and get ready with your travel bags for a trip at short notice. There are lot of social initiatives opportunities that will come by and you may be get involved in or two of those initiatives. The surprising thing is you will see many of them will be supportive of your initiatives.

Scorpio

There is indication of an end to a situation, which was perhaps stalemate. You will find lot of ups and down and find lot of sudden events. Go on a break and have some quiet and relaxed time with your family and friends. It is good to get recharged and at the same time get great bonding with near and loved ones.

Sagittarius

You will find your will power getting stronger and your increased interest in spiritual matters. This is a day where you will want to explore spirituality and you don’t mind taking up long journey to explore the hidden truths of life. You will find your lady love longing for your attention and your focus may not be in sync with her needs. Try to do a balancing act and win your beaus heart

Capricorn

You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time. Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical.

Aquarius

The stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the day. Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. You may worry about your home and family, specially your immediate family.

Pisces

You will have to control your emotions especially while taking some important decision. People will look to you for direction and leadership qualities. You should be a role model and avoid associating with opposite sex that does not have sincere intent behind it. You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned.