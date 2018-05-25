Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 25, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

Today may be your lucky day to find your dream partner. For those in love, enjoy the romance with your loved ones. You will be surprised that most of the activities that you want to take will get support from all quarters. You will be rewarded for your skills and creativity. Enjoy the good times.

Taurus

Build relationships with influential friends and build your base for future financial gains. Focus on your love and avoid straying. Marriage is on cards for those in romance. Manage your diet when enjoying good food. Overall a good day to cherish.

Gemini

Take a break and relax. Good to unwind from time to time. You will yourself in many unwarranted disputes even at your avoidance. Try to spend time with loved ones. Control your emotions and be calm. It is better to lie low sometimes and just allow nature to take its due course.

Cancer

You will feel quite energetic and in active pursuit in two areas of your life. Primarily, profession and money and secondarily, occult and spiritualism. You can start new business. There will be a new glow in all matters concerning your progress in life.

Leo

Be positive today and control your emotions. You are the king of the jungle then why fight un necessary battles and waste your energy. Bide your time and relax and be calm. That brings positivity and confuse your opponents. Brace yourself for some sudden events.

Virgo

Relax and do not overstretch yourself. You are methodical and structured person. Use to your advantage and plan next course of action. Rein in your expenses and save for rainy day. Be careful in the choice of food you eat and monitor your diet. Do not take hasty decisions in your work place and expose your weakness

Libra

Give your time, attention and due respect to your loved ones. They deserve it. You will win over your enemies and build your friends. It is good opportunity for building public relations. Your desires may be fulfilled today and enjoy the successes and be grounded.

Scorpio

Life will flow easily but not without obstacles, so have patience. Think of a strategy to win over your foes and friends alike. Life is not a gamble all the time and it is good to spend some of your energy in building things. So, you must try to set right what has gone sour in the recent past.

Sagittarius

Be careful with your friends and family and do not judge them. They are your support and strength. Be careful and do not overspeed while driving.

Be nice and diplomacy is need of hour to avoid offending especially people of opposite sex. Spend wisely

Capricorn

Enjoy the romance with loved ones. But try not to be obsessed in romance and love. Be faithful to your loved ones. It is good time for investments. Short travel is on cards. All is well today

Aquarius

Things that frightened you in the past will cease to do so any more. You will see lot of activities that are not within your control. Your actions and inter-actions both at work front and home will be productive. Just be careful and cautious in all the things you do and plan nicely before you take plunge.

Pisces

Caution and sensibility is need of the hour. Seek advice with loved and trusted ones in areas of investments. Focus on your strength that is hard work instead of pure speculation. Your mind is focused on spiritual matters and seek answers in that area and why bother on mundane investments.