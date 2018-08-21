हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid

Eid-ul-Adha 2018: Bohri community celebrates festival today

This year, in some parts of the world, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakr Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.   

Eid-ul-Adha 2018: Bohri community celebrates festival today
Representational Image

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is here and celebrations across the globe have begun. Muslims celebrate the special day, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice'. It is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. This year, in some parts of the world, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakr Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 22, 2018. 

According to Geo.tv, the Bohri community in Karachi celebrated Eid-ul-Adha a day before on August 21, 2018. The Bohri community came together for Eid celebrations at the Tahiri Mosque in Karachi's Saddar area. In fact, areas including Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, North Nazimabad and Hyderi saw a huge crowd of people who assembled to celebrate the special day. 

The report states that special security arrangements have been placed with several police officials on duty to ensure the safety of the people. Muslims across the world celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour. 

Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', it is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per Islamic lunar calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

