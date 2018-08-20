हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid-al-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha 2018: Significance of Bakr Eid

Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', it is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid-ul-Adha 2018: Significance of Bakr Eid

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha is knocking at the door and the Muslims across the globe are all gung-ho about the festivity to begin. This year, Eid-Al-Adha or Bakr Eid will be celebrated on August 22, 2018. Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', it is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The first one being Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per Islamic lunar calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

SIGNIFICANCE:

Eid-Al-Adha festival marks and revers the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. According to the Quran, it is said that before Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

The poor and needy are fed the food, thereby providing them with an adequate potion. Sumptuous food items and delicacies are prepared at home and guests are welcomed.

 

 

 

 

