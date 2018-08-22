हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid-ul-Adha celebrations begin across the world

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Muslim community will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, or 'The Feast of Sacrifice' today all over the globe. The festival is the second biggest celebration, the first one being Eid-ul-Fitr (the Meethi Eid). 

Eid marks the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to follow the command of Allah. The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, according to the Islamic lunar calendar. 

People celebrate Eid-ul-Adha by distributing sweets and gifts amongst the needy, chanting the Takbir (Islamic Arabic expression) out loud, and wishing and embracing each other, 'Eid Mubarak!'. 

The prayers are offered at the Mosque by the people. Many people go for Hajj (annual Islamic pilgrimage) to Mecca, Saudi Arabia which is believed to be the holiest city of Muslims. Every year, millions of people come together to celebrate the festival.

Eid-ul-Adha brings along with it joy and excitement and the preparations begin days before the festival. The elders are as excited and happy as the kids and everyone looks forward to celebrating the festival with love, affection and togetherness.

