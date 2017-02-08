Excited for my new innings as an author: Divya Dutta

Mumbai: Actress Divya Dutta is all set for the launch of her book "Me And Maa", a memoir about her mother, and is looking forward to start her "new innings" as an author.

The book will be launched by megastar Amitabh Bachchan at an event tomorrow.

"It's a memoir about my mother. It is a great thing to be starting as my new role of an author. There are two professions I consider the best where you can really express yourself: writing and acting. It's great to be a part of both," Divya told PTI.

The actress lost her mother last year after a post-surgery complication.

The "Badlapur" actress says she will continue writing post "Me and Maa" and will come up with something new.

"This is my new innings as an author. I know for sure I'll be writing continuously. It's not a one off thing. I'll give myself a little break before I start again."

On the film front, the 39-year-old actress will be seen as a politician in the upcoming "Irada". The Aparnaa Singh directed film also features Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah.

"When Aparnaa narrated the role to me, I knew it was something I had to do. She has written the role very well. We sat together, gave her the little Punjabi touch."

When the first image was out, comparisons were drawn between Divya's look and Pakistani politician Hina Rabbani Khar but the actress insists she did not model the character on her.

"The look has been compared to Hina but that was not on my mind. When you take reference points you limit yourself as an actor. I knew the setting was Punjab and I let myself be. I think I modelled it to somebody who I would be if I was a politician."

The film is scheduled to release on February 17.