Father's Day 2017: Checklist for your Dad’s suitcase

New Delhi: Remember the days when your father went shopping, bought a gift for you and nothing for himself? On the occasion of Father's Day, that falls on Sunday, show the same love to him and gift him some memorable stuff that he can use at any point of time without making it a showpiece.

Narendra Kumar, Creative Director of Amazon Fashion, India, lists stuff that can fit well in your father's suitcase.

* Leather card case: Sometimes, you don't need to drag a full wallet with you. A thin, slick card case is all you need for a quick trip to the grocery store or a dinner out with mom.

* Watches: Watches are one of the bestselling fashion accessory to gift your father on this special occasion.

* Smart workwear: This Father's Day, pamper your father and help him up his style quotient by gifting him a stylish check shirt in blue/grey/light pink with multi-functional jeans.

* Grooming kit: If your father loves nice grooming products but won't always buy them for himself, gift him a grooming kit that comes handy with his favourite cologne, a trimmer, grooming gear, a shave set, and beard balm.

* Sunglasses: For the dapper father, a pair of ombre sunglasses would be perfect for those weekend sunny brunches with the entire family.

* A modern backpack: An elevated twist on the workbag, gift your father a modern backpack for a more comfortable and organised travel experience.

Experts of global travel search engine Skyscanner also listed top travel essentials for your father just to make sure that the suitcase is well-equipped with latest travel gadgets and accessories for his next trip.

* Travel jacket: The struggle can get very hard when packing for a trip, but this multi-purpose jacket will let your daddy bid adieu to lugging a heavy bag with its 18 pockets. The in-built satchel makes it a cake-walk to carry it as a sling bag which can be donned as he likes.

* Travel adaptor: This compact all-in-one adaptor leaves out the hassle of carrying one for each device. Also, it comes handy with a USB port, safety shutters and travel pouch to make it the perfect travel companion for dad.

* Key-Finder: Losing your keys or phone while travelling can put a dampener on any trip. This tiny yet incredible piece of technology will be father's saviour in times like these as it can locate phone, keys, and basically anything with just a tap of an app!

* Tripod: This awesome adjustable device is a must have as it can cling on to anything and keep gadgets upright all throughout the journey. If you thought that's all, this device will also let your dad get rid of shaky videos and photos that they are ‘almost famous' for.